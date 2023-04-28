Robert Garcia & George Santos got into a Twitter catfight & you can probably guess who came out on top

Out Reps. Robert Garcia and George Santos (US Gov)

After he vowed yesterday to fight the “Radical Rainbow Mafia”, Rep. George Santos of New York promptly got into a Twitter spat with fellow gay Rep. Robert Garcia of California.

Garcia, a Democrat, tweeted that Santos didn’t like rainbow emojis.

“George Santos apparently hates these emojis: 🏳️‍🌈💅🏽🏳️‍⚧️👯🌈💖🥺👨🏾‍🤝‍👨🏼”

George Santos apparently hates these emojis: ?????????????????????? https://t.co/iyRjKW7Vjg — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) April 26, 2023

Santos was quick to fire back with his own emojis: eye-rolls, facepalms and yawns.

Garcia responded by telling Santos to go back to being a drag queen. He was much more entertaining back then.

Oh Kitara, trying to read me now? Go back to being a drag queen, you were much more entertaining. https://t.co/1PJLzghxmn — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) April 27, 2023

Maybe the reference to Santos’ drag past in Brazil touched a nerve. Santos responded with a simple “Boring!”

At this point, Garcia noticed Santos had turned off his replies. Garcia took a screenshot and challenged Santos over it. He asked whether “Kitara can’t take the heat?”

Kitara Ravache was the name Santos used as a drag queen when he lived in Brazil.

Santos’ personal @Santos4Congress Twitter account often has its replies switched off. At a guess, it’s because Santos was getting swamped with messages telling him to resign whenever he posted in the past. However, replies are still allowed on his official Rep. George Santos account (@RepSantosNY03).

Hey @Santos4Congress why are you coming for me and turning off your comments? Kitara can’t take the heat. pic.twitter.com/XxVE8TT90f — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) April 28, 2023

Santos couldn’t resist replying again, this time simply saying, “Meow! 😹” and turning his replies on again.

Garcia didn’t respond to that, probably himself tired of giving Santos further attention.

Others wondered if the men had crossed the line from sniping to flirting.

Jesus christ just kiss already https://t.co/o1xqSbvi1z — Benny Archer (@BennyArcher2005) April 28, 2023

And many more just said Santos was pathetic and should concentrate on working harder for his constituents.

Running out of unique material? This is pathetic. You’re a failure of a representative and would do everyone in your district some good if you resigned instead of picking fights with your colleagues on Twitter. — Concerned Citizens of NY-03 (@CCNY03) April 28, 2023

At the start of the year, it emerged that Santos had told whopping lies on his résumé. Mystery continues to surround his campaign finances and family background. He’s currently facing both federal probes and Ethics Committee investigations.

Who is Rep. Robert Garcia?

Rep. Robert Garcia is the former mayor of Long Beach, California. A progressive Democrat, he successfully ran to represent the state’s 42nd District in the US House. Almost immediately, he demonstrated a skill for social media. He announced his arrival in DC with a viral tweet trolling Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As a reminder this will be me when I walk by Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Capitol next week at orientation. pic.twitter.com/YJfyPwVhIe — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 11, 2022

He has since remained an entertaining Twitter presence.

This is not the first time Garcia has slammed Santos. In February, Garcia signed a resolution calling for Santos to be expelled from Congress. He followed it up with a tweet that drag fan Santos would surely understand.

me to George Santos after submitting a bill to expel him from congress today. pic.twitter.com/RUWmQBZz9E — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) February 9, 2023

Something tells us this will likely not be their last exchange of barbs.