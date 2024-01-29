Roberta Kaplan just hinted that she’s not done kicking Trump’s ass in the courtroom

Donald Trump‘s self-inflicted legal troubles keep getting worse… and worse.

Last week, a New York City jury ordered that the ex-president fork over $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for statements he made in 2019 when he accused her of lying about allegations that he raped her inside the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the mid 1990s.

The amount includes $7.3 million in compensatory damages, $11 million for reputational repair, and $65 million in punitive damages.

All that is in addition to the $5 million in damages Trump was ordered to pay Carroll last year in a different civil defamation trial stemming from defamatory remarks he made about her in 2022.

Now, attorney Roberta Kaplan, who has been representing Carroll throughout the case, says the ex-president committed yet another crime when he took the stand during her client’s civil defamation trial, which concluded on Friday.

“He lied again on the stand,” she told Anderson Cooper after last week’s jury verdict. “He again said ‘I standby everything I said in my deposition which was I did nothing to E. Jean Carroll, never met her, she’s a whack job, never heard of her.’ So, he not only committed perjury, but the jury themselves saw him commit perjury.”

Kaplan than brought up the widely circulated photo of Trump and Carroll from the early 1990s that proves his testimony wasn’t true.

Trump: “I don’t know who this woman is…” Well there is always a photo. Here is the back of trump’s head, and Ivana is there was well as E. Jean Carroll. pic.twitter.com/mGFznf22HN — Mia Michaels (@MiaMichaels77) January 26, 2024

She continued, “[The jury] watched his deposition video, where he pointed out, as everyone knows, that famous photo of him, Ivana, and E. Jean and her then-husband, and he points to E. Jean and he says, ‘That’s Marla Maples.’ And then, my favorite part of it is once he realizes he made a mistake, he says, ‘Oh, it’s a blurry photo.’ And I said to the jury, ‘you saw the photo…it’s not a blurry photo.'”

Trump has repeatedly denied the accusations made against him by Carroll and has called the whole case a politically-motivated “witch hunt”, but a jury disagreed last year when it found him liable for sexual abuse. Then a different jury again disagreed with him last week when it ordered him to pay almost $90 million.

Kaplan didn’t confirm to Cooper whether she plans to pursue perjury charges against the one-term-twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted ex-president, but in the state of New York, the charge charge carries a punishment up to seven years in prison plus a $5,000, if convicted.

Despite all this, Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, in a race that is now down to just him and his former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley.

Though the chances of Haley defeating her ex-boss appear to be less than 1%, last week she said she’s committed to staying in the race as long as possible, even if the RNC and others would prefer she fade away.

In a fundraising email, she wrote, “The RNC is leveraging the establishment to try and crown Trump the presumptive nominee. Well I have news for them: I’m in this to win it and I’m not going anywhere.”

With way things are going from Trump off the campaign trail, Haley might actually be wise to stick things out for as long as possible. The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they are turning, and the election is still more than 10 months away. And Kaplan’s been on quite a winning streak.