Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ shocking admission, Trump’s health scandal, Nikki Haley derails

While the Alexander Skarsgård male date at the Emmys and Manu Rios’ sun-soaked photos took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T SAY LOSER: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis says he regrets tanking his own campaign in an embarrassing new interview. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SPEAKING HIS TRUTH: Andrew Gillum, who narrowly lost the Florida governor’s race in 2018 to you know who, opens up about the hotel room scandal that derailed his career. [Read all about it on Into]

GOING VIRAL: The disgraced one-term, twice-impeached, four times indicted ex-president has a new scandal on his hands (literally) and it has some wondering about his sexual health. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

Since when was syphillis a "stigmata"? #Trump https://t.co/aORRiVULOe — Katty Hooves' Foal Free Views (@KatSladen) January 18, 2024

GIRL, INTERRUPTED: Kari Lake’s long shot dream of being Trump’s MAGA queen/running mate looks to be officially dead. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FAMILY VALUES: Anti-LGBTQ+ Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna made a homophobic joke about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg taking care of his children and it blew up in her MAGA face. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

HALEY’S COMET: Fresh off her Civil War gaffe, Nikki Haley inserted her foot into her mouth several times trying to promote the egregious lie that the U.S. has never been a racist country and then got read to filth by CNN political analyst Natasha S. Alford.

Nikki Haley: "We've never been a racist country" pic.twitter.com/qcB0wTjvJS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2024

UNREAL: Nikki Haley still tip-toeing around racism in an attempt to peel off racist voters from Trump.



Her "self-loathing" is only succeeding in making both sides dislike her.



As Chris Christie warned, she's getting "smoked." pic.twitter.com/VHeATk0oSk — Really American ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) January 19, 2024

Wow. This moment from @NatashaSAlford was incredible. pic.twitter.com/WydfQi13DK — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 18, 2024

BUSTED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders just got railed for one of her most deceitful antics yet and that’s saying a lot. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GO BLUE! The Massachusetts Senate unanimously passed a bill to repeal sodomy ban & anti-trans laws in the state. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

FOUR MORE YEARS: Monday would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade had it not been for the three far-right activist SCOTUS judges appointed by the disgraced ex-president. To further counter his predecessor’s shameful record, President Joe Biden has re-committed to fight for women’s reproductive freedom. Election day is November 5th.

Roe v. Wade safeguarded the fundamental right to choose – the freedom of each of us to decide how to live our lives.



It's time for Congress to codify it, once and for all. pic.twitter.com/mp2Rf0ixPC — President Biden (@POTUS) January 18, 2024