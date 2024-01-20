Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ shocking admission, Trump’s health scandal, Nikki Haley derails

While the Alexander Skarsgård male date at the Emmys and Manu Rios’ sun-soaked photos took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
DON’T SAY LOSER: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis says he regrets tanking his own campaign in an embarrassing new interview. [Read all about it on Queerty]
SPEAKING HIS TRUTH: Andrew Gillum, who narrowly lost the Florida governor’s race in 2018 to you know who, opens up about the hotel room scandal that derailed his career. [Read all about it on Into]
GOING VIRAL: The disgraced one-term, twice-impeached, four times indicted ex-president has a new scandal on his hands (literally) and it has some wondering about his sexual health. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
GIRL, INTERRUPTED: Kari Lake’s long shot dream of being Trump’s MAGA queen/running mate looks to be officially dead. [Read all about it on Queerty]
FAMILY VALUES: Anti-LGBTQ+ Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna made a homophobic joke about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg taking care of his children and it blew up in her MAGA face. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
HALEY’S COMET: Fresh off her Civil War gaffe, Nikki Haley inserted her foot into her mouth several times trying to promote the egregious lie that the U.S. has never been a racist country and then got read to filth by CNN political analyst Natasha S. Alford.
BUSTED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders just got railed for one of her most deceitful antics yet and that’s saying a lot. [Read all about it on Queerty]
GO BLUE! The Massachusetts Senate unanimously passed a bill to repeal sodomy ban & anti-trans laws in the state. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
FOUR MORE YEARS: Monday would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade had it not been for the three far-right activist SCOTUS judges appointed by the disgraced ex-president. To further counter his predecessor’s shameful record, President Joe Biden has re-committed to fight for women’s reproductive freedom. Election day is November 5th.
3 Comments
Invader7
Trumps “sores ” . Who has he been screwing? Not Melanoma !!!
RIGay
Well… syphilis is a virus that, once you get it, will remain in your system the remainder of your life. Could be all the horse dewormer he was taking has inflamed it. The upside, Al Capone died from it as it ravaged his brain. tRump is not far behind.
cuteguy
Nikki is pandering to GQP aka racists who will NEVER vote for her. What is wrong with her? Delusions are dangerous. I never thought I’d say this but maybe Christie and Trumpf are right about her, she’s just not that bright