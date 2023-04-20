Rosie O’Donnell just spilled a whole pot of tea about her time on ‘The View’ and… damn

in quotes
Latest on Queerty
iconic
Billy Porter has a few words for those questioning him playing James Baldwin in upcoming biopic
out and about
7 comments
Richard Armitage casually comes out, says he warned his partner about full-frontal scene in ‘Obsession’
the irony
Country music act gets dragged for smashing Bud Light can while singing Queen song in a muscle shirt
inspiring AF
PHOTOS: Ryan O’Connell’s Instagram page is basically “inspirational thot jail” & absolutely no one’s complaining
bear necessities
Where are all the Bears? How fatphobia has erased bigger gay men from our TV & movie screens
monkey business
You won’t believe what’s going on between Zachary Quinto and Jacob Elordi in their new true-crime movie
in quotes
10 comments
3 Comments
Jim
Isn’t Rosie officially a has been now?
jow
Feel better about yourself now?
ShaverC
That show is toxic. Just miserable women screaming nonsense. “I was trying to get her to feel more than to fact, I’m like, “But what do you feel about this?” What? A fact is a fact, you can’t feel it away.