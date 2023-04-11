Rosie O’Donnell would like to have a word about the Dalai Lama tongue-sucking drama

The Dalai Lama made headlines this week when video showing him kissing a boy on the lips and asking the child to suck on his tongue went viral.

The incident happened at a public gathering back in February at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamsala, where the Tibetan spiritual leader has lived since 1959. He was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked for a hug.

The Dalai Lama invited the child up on stage for a hug then asked for a kiss him on the lips and stuck out his tongue. “And suck my tongue,” he said as the boy leaned in.

Many found the incident disturbing, including Rosie O’Donnell, who took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the matter.

“What the f*ck?” she says in the video. “That’s the end of the Dalai Lama, if you ask me. Goodbye, Dali.”

“What the f*ck is going on behind closed doors?” O’Donnell asks, before suggesting the 87-year-old suffers from a “compromised mental state.”

Since the video went viral, the Dalai Lama’s camp has issued a statement saying he regrets the incident and wants to “apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

But the mea culpa hasn’t gone over so well with the public.

Officials from SNAP, the national advocacy group for victims of clergy abuse, said they were “horrified” by the Dalai Lama’s behavior. “Our primary concern is with the innocent boy who was the subject of this disgusting request by a revered spiritual figure,” the group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, right wingnuts on Twitter have somehow found a way to make the whole thing about Democrats through some acts of truly impressive mental gymnastics…

Doesn't this sound like something Nancy Pelosi would want for your average American citizen? Why do you think she loves the Dalai Lama so much? None of them have anything negative to say about their political viewpoints. Which is why they both hated Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/NEdgrfySdh — Ariel (@Prolotario1) April 10, 2023

I always knew there was something off about the Dalai Lama.. pic.twitter.com/W2DwVJnxza — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 11, 2023

When you've been warning that the world is run by sick perverts and the Dalai Lama comes on pic.twitter.com/0sOQqYmtpD — Sarge (@PromoCodePillow) April 10, 2023

Dalai Lama took a selfie with disgraced democrat Mayor, Patrick Wojahn, charged with child pornography.

Birds of a satanic feather flock together! pic.twitter.com/4NEPYgiuKm — Gina Macina 🇨🇦 (@GinaMacina60) April 11, 2023

😂 BREAKING NEWS 😂



The Dalai Lama's new talk show proves a massive hit with Democrats far and wide. pic.twitter.com/2ZvMezMXY9 — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) April 10, 2023

Several media outlets have noted that sticking out one’s tongue was a greeting in ancient Tibetan culture, although it’s not something people commonly do anymore.