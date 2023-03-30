Rosie O’Donnell wins the award for best response to Donald Trump’s indictment

Donald Trump made history again today when he became the first-ever U.S. president to be criminally indicted over that $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to the Stormy Daniels back in 2016. Congratulations, Don!
A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.
It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.
Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told The Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.
Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.
Perhaps nobody’s happier about this news than the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president’s arch-nemesis Rosie O’Donnell.
The 61-year-old funny lady, who just launched a new podcast this week, wasted no time posting about it on TikTok, with a 22-second video collage of her original Trump-inspired artwork set to the song “Edamame” by bbno$ & Rich Brian.
The well-documented beef between O’Donnell and Trump dates back to her days as a co-host on The View when he called her “a real loser,” “fat,” and “a woman out of control” for criticizing then-Miss USA Tara Conner. Since then, he’s publicly attacked her several other times, often unprovoked, including during the first Republican primary debate in 2015.
After all these years, it appears Rosie has finally–finally!–gotten the last laugh.
Here’s what others are saying about Trump’s indictment on Twitter (where, BTW, he is the only U.S. president ever banned from the platform. Another unique distinction!)…
