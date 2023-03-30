Rosie O’Donnell wins the award for best response to Donald Trump’s indictment

Donald Trump made history again today when he became the first-ever U.S. president to be criminally indicted over that $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to the Stormy Daniels back in 2016. Congratulations, Don!

Per the AP:

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024. Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told The Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

Perhaps nobody’s happier about this news than the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president’s arch-nemesis Rosie O’Donnell.

The 61-year-old funny lady, who just launched a new podcast this week, wasted no time posting about it on TikTok, with a 22-second video collage of her original Trump-inspired artwork set to the song “Edamame” by bbno$ & Rich Brian.

The well-documented beef between O’Donnell and Trump dates back to her days as a co-host on The View when he called her “a real loser,” “fat,” and “a woman out of control” for criticizing then-Miss USA Tara Conner. Since then, he’s publicly attacked her several other times, often unprovoked, including during the first Republican primary debate in 2015.

After all these years, it appears Rosie has finally–finally!–gotten the last laugh.

Here’s what others are saying about Trump’s indictment on Twitter (where, BTW, he is the only U.S. president ever banned from the platform. Another unique distinction!)…

and now let's go live to Melania Trump, for her reaction to Donald Trump being indicted by the Manhattan Grand Jury pic.twitter.com/0298crrS7P — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 30, 2023

We need a moment of silence for @StormyDaniels as we thank her for her service of servicing Mr. Mushroom and living to tell about it. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 30, 2023

‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/lzlF3bLgKi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2023

Stop viewing TRUMP INDICTMENT

as "the 1st US president to ever be indicted"

& start viewing it merely as "Trump's 1st indictment." — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 30, 2023

Can we just take a moment & thank Stormy Daniels for coming out against Donald Trump and sharing her story? Her courage and bravery has now resulted in a former President of the United States being indicted for his crimes. Stormy Daniels is a hero for democracy & justice. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 30, 2023

Kevin McCarthy officially supports the first President in American history to be indicted and face criminal charges.



Accountability is coming for Trump and McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/aBfdbceSzg — John Burrows (@JohnBurrowsCA) March 30, 2023

Don’t call him Donald Trump, call him the twice impeached, two time popular vote losing, indicted and disgraced former president. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 30, 2023

Donald Trump has been indicted in New York. pic.twitter.com/Vjv5FT7n6H — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 30, 2023

Liza Minnelli has outlived the long wait for Donald Trump to be indicted. A grand jury has voted to indict the former President for his role in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Hallelujah and amen! — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) March 30, 2023

SO Trump finally got indicted! I predicted he would and I predicted that Stormy Daniels would get him! Sometimes justice works! #TrumpIndictment — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2023

It's official: Donald Trump is the:



1st man in the Oval Office to be impeached twice



1st man in the Oval Office to incite an insurrection



1st to lose the popular vote TWICE



and now . . . the first to be INDICTED.



But the media is missing the biggest reason this is so… pic.twitter.com/IB0m4u5C5E — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 30, 2023

Stormy Daniels has never given a happy ending better than this one. — I Smoked Trump's Indictment (@BlackKnight10k) March 30, 2023

