‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star’ Naysha Lopez is snatched and serving body out of drag too

credit: Paramount+/Instagram

Naysha Lopez is giving face and body … and abs, biceps, and shoulders.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 alum is back and ready to battle for the crown as a member of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8.

Watch the queens walk into the Werk Room:

Despite having won the Miss Continental pageant in 2013 – a year after newly crowned RPDR winner Sasha Colby – Lopez was eliminated on the first episode of her initial season after losing the lip sync to Lady Gaga‘s “Applause” against Laila McQueen.

Clock the performance:

Lopez was given a second chance and brought back two episodes later after the shocking double elimination of Laila McQueen and Dax Exclamationpoint. However, her run was cut short again after losing the lip sync to Blondie’s “Call Me” against the late Chi Chi DeVayne.

There is no question, N.Lo is a gorgeous queen who is always beat for the gawds and snatched to an inch of her life.

Mama is flawless:

As if she couldn’t get any hotter, Lopez is also equally stunning when not in full face and a 40 inch lace-front.

Known as Fabian Rodriguez when out of drag, the boy is trade with a capital T.

Papi is flawless too:

The man’s gaze makes you want to do things!

Not content with being a beauty queen, Lopez set out to be a beauty king too.

In 2021, Lopez took his pageant royalty fine self and entered the Mr. Continental competition, making it all the way to first runner-up. While he didn’t earn the title of Mr. Continental, he did place first in the all too important swimsuit competition.

He’s a bikini god:

Proving he’s even more beautiful on the inside, Lopez shared inspiring words at the conclusion of the competition.

“The Goal was always to win Mr. Continental and to inspire those who like me are artists and entertainers that don’t want to be confined to one form of art,” he wrote on Instagram. “After last night’s amazing competition and placing 1st runner up I realized that I didn’t have to win to inspire those people I just had to show up and OH I DID !!”

Other than his abs, Lopez had no hard feelings and wished the winner of Mr. Continental, Prince Tavi, nothing but the best, albeit with a little sass.

“And of course to Prince Travi, Congratulations Mr. Continental, you are amazing and should be very proud of a job well done and don’t ever forget I beat you in swimwear!!”

Without a doubt, he is a true professional and a fierce competitor. We’re excited to see Naysha Lopez back on Ru’s stage and can’t wait for all the sickening lewks coming down the runway this season.

But until Drag Race All Stars 8 starts streaming May 12th on Paramount+, let’s keep peeping more of Lopez’s flawless fits from his thirsty Instagram feed: