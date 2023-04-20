sickening

Here are the legendary queens returning to snatch the crown on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8’

By
RuPaul in a promo for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8
credit: Paramount+

We’ve barely stopped gagging from watching Sasha Colby’s coronation at the culmination of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and now we’re being gifted with a dozen returning legends ready to lip sync for their legacy.

On Thursday, the cast of queens vying for the crown – and $200,000 – on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 was announced and it’s safe to say the competition is fierce, henny!

From a season 2 OG to a fan favorite from north of the border, the Ru girlies are beat for the gawds and bringing it to the werk room starting May 12th on Paramount+.

Click through to see all the queens serving icon eleganza on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8

Alexis Michelle – Season 9

Broadway queen Alexis Michelle is no one’s understudy and she’s taking the stage by storm.

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

Nine years after her Drag Race debut, Darienne Lake is ready to make a splash again!

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Watch out! Heidi N Closet is coming thru and busting down all the doors.

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

The blonde bombshell is back and heads are gonna roll.

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

The Boricua beauty knows you don’t mess with the OGs. Escándalo!

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, & UK vs the World)

Canada’s drag clown is no joke!

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Place your bets on this Vegas showstopper!

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

Kandy Muse is sitting alone in the VIP … because she is the only party!

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

We’re all so ready for The LaLa Ri Experience: The Sequel.

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

After blazing a path 10 years ago, Monica Beverly Hillz is back to set the stage on fire.

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

She’s giving housewife and keeping it real … fierce!

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

N.Lo won Miss Continental the year after Sasha Colby. Could a pattern be emerging?!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8

New episodes start streaming May 12th on Paramount+.

