Sarah Ferguson says Queen’s ghost is spooking her corgis

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of disgraced Prince Andrew, just suggested the ghost of Queen Elizabeth II can be felt by her corgis.

When the Queen died last year, scandal-hit Prince Andrew and Fergie took on the care of the late monarch’s dogs. Fergie and Andrew still famously live together, despite divorcing in 1996.

Fergie, 63, gave a new interview to People magazine to promote her latest novel. In it, she paid tribute to her late mother-in-law. She called the Queen, “my total idol.”

Talking of the Queen’s corgis, Sandy and Muick, she said, “They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic. But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there are no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”

King Charles evicts Harry and Meghan

According to British press reports, Prince Andrew (and presumably Fergie) may soon be moving.

The BBC reports that King Charles has ordered his son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a property on the Windsor estate. He allegedly made the demand in January, just days after the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

The couple used the property as their UK home before they relocated to California in 2020. They have stayed at the cottage for only a handful of nights since they left the UK. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news.

What’s not been confirmed are reports that Charles has offered the property to his brother, Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Andrew stepped down as an active member of the Royal Family in 2019, following allegations of sexual misconduct. Last year, he reached a multi-million dollar settlement with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

With Charles also cutting back the Duke of York’s annual grant, it’s understood Andrew may struggle to pay the running costs of his current home, Royal Lodge, which is also on the Windsor Estate.

Although named Frogmore Cottage, the property is not small. It has ten bedrooms. Despite this, insiders claim Andrew is loathe to give up his current home.