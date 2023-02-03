girl stahp

Sarah Huckabee Sanders should probably delete this tweet right now

February is Black History Month and nobody’s more excited about it than Arkansas’ newest anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who decided to mark the occasion with a tweet celebrating “citizens of every race, religion, culture, and creed.”

“During Black History Month, we celebrate the Black Arkansans and Americans who have shaped our country, our culture, and our communities,” 40-year-old Sanders tweeted Wednesday morning, before adding: “Our nation is strengthened by citizens of every race, religion, culture, and creed.”

Anyone else feeling whiplash right now?

The message came less than three weeks after Sanders signed an executive order banning critical race theory in public schools across Arkansas. It was one of her very first actions as governor. (Her other action was banning government agencies from using the gender-neutral term “Latinx”, in a not-so-subtle F.U. to the queer Latin community.)

The executive order instructed the state’s Department of Education to review any rules, policies, and regulations that could potentially “indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as CRT, that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law or encourage students to discriminate against someone based on characteristics protected by federal or state law.”

Here’s how people reacted to Sanders’ Black History Month tweet…

