Shhh! Gay people are confessing all the “secrets” straight people don’t know about them

A Facebook posting from “God” has prompted people to share insights — both real and humorous — about gay people.

In case you were unaware, there are satirical social media accounts for “God”. The one on Facebook has 3.7 million followers.

In two recent postings, the account asked the same question: “What are some “gay secrets” straight people don’t know?”

Thousands of replies poured in.

On the satirical side, one replying that, “God loves us the most, don’t tell” earned over 5K likes.

Another revealed, “We really truly do know each other, all of us.” (That will be gratifying to the straight folk who ask us “Do you know my friend? He’s gay, too!”)

Another person quipped, “Brunch is the best church,” while someone else said, “They know where to get the best ‘Cosmo’.”

Many others suggested gay people were great for shopping and fashion advice. Someone confirmed what we’ve known all along: “We have an agenda, and it’s Tacos.”

One gay guy spilled, “It really is more comfortable to sit this way.”

“We have always been here, and will always be here.”

On the more serious side, someone said, “We’re normal people just stumbling through our lives no different than anyone else!” (2.4K likes).

A parent suggested another “secret”: “That straight parents can be your fiercest allies and most vocal supporters. Love, Mom.”

Another said that gay folk prove, “People can maintain friendships with members of the gender they are attracted to without those friendships being a threat to their romantic partners.”

In a similar vein, a gay man pointed out a “secret” straight men could learn from: “If we can control our impulses to stare at you and desire to hit on you, you can do the same with regards to women.”

A comment saying “We are everywhere, all around you, all the time… whether y’all like it or not,” earned over 4.5K likes.

Another well-liked comment said gay people know, “That being authentic is truly liberating.”

A history buff reminded everyone, “That we have always been here, and will always be here.”

“We understand that people who are the loudest and most outspoken against us are usually the gayest behind the scenes!” suggested another.

And the most well-liked “gay secret” of all, with over 10K likes?

“We have absolutely no interest in converting or abusing your children. We simply want the ones who are frightened and alone to know that there are safe people and safe places out there, and that their life is 100% worth living. Unlike some folks, we actually care what happens to a child after they’re born.”