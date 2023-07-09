tiktalk

Shirtless manscapers at work, kissing straight guys, & an anti-Pride arrest

catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jeff Perla kissed straight guys.

@jeffperla Kissing straight guys on my brother in laws bachelor party! #gay #kissing #bachelorparty #bachelor #gaypride ♬ original sound – Jeff Perla

The Manscapers got to work.

@manscapers Summer is heating up… #landscapedesign #planttok #gaygardeners #gay #pride #backyardtransformation #landscapearchitecture #gardendesign #rooftopgardening ♬ Makeba – Jain

David Archuleta dropped a new song.

@davidarchie Saturday vibes 🕺🎶I hope y’all enjoying my new song #ImYours! #newmusic ♬ I’m Yours – David Archuleta

A pharmacist refused service under our new normal.

@catchupnews Walgreens corporate office says they are now investigating the controversial encounter. They also confirmed that employees are allowed to refer a customer to another staff member if they have “a religious or moral conviction that prevents them from meeting a customer’s need”. #catchupnews #transman #pharmacy ♬ original sound – CatchUp

Kim Petras kiki’d with Al Roker.

@todayshow Can we get a Woo-Ah! for @kim petras on the #TODAYplaza and #3rdhourtoday this morning? #citiconcertseries #sponsoredbyciti ♬ original sound – TODAY Show

Katya served boiling tea.

@pisauruces we’re all thinking the same person right?? #thebaldandthebeautiful #trixiemattel #katya #podcast #lylelyle #katyazamolodchikova #fyp #youtube #spotify #deuxmoi #tea #drag #dragqueens #trixieandkatya #itsgivingcher #lgbt #extraextra #ooohhthereaintnootherway #podcaster #podcastclips #capcut ♬ original sound – pisauruces

Conservative crazies fell victim to their own anti-protest laws.

@bagelblog Thank you to the security at Upstate Pride in Greenville, SC. They told the protestors to leave multiple times and they didn’t listen. 🏳️‍🌈 other than this, a wonderful, beautiful time. #upstatepride #upstatepridesc ♬ original sound – Jess

Rob Anderson clowned the Supreme Court.

@heartthrobert #lgbtq #lgbt #gay #supremecourt ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

Jason Van Duzee built a beach.

@jduzee No better way to spend the Fourth of July than being on the beach in Destin, Florida. #beachattendant #destin #florida #beach #beachchairs #miramarbeach #summer #summerjob #bodybuilding #natural #dieting #healthyliving #lifestyle #fyp #gym #gymtok #summershred #20 #natty #CapCut #ldv #fyp ♬ Amore mio aiutami – Main Theme – Piero Piccioni

And a new Pride slogan was born.

@florallesbian happy pride month y’all 🫶🏼 #fyp #lgbt #pridemonth #pride2023 #🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbtqtiktok #prideparade #chicagopride #🏳️‍🌈 ♬ IF YOURE NOT GAY FRIENDLY TAKE YOUR B__CH A__ HOME – b 🐝