Social media cheers as this LGBTQ-inclusive St. Patrick’s Day parade finally arrives

For years now, organizers of the St. Patrick’s Parade in the New York City borough of Staten Island have blocked LGBTQ groups from marching. But now a new competitor has entered the arena.
The Forest Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a second Staten Island St. Patrick’s Day parade, will kick off on March 17 and will welcome LGBTQ groups, according to The New York Times. The Staten Island Business Outreach Center, which is organizing the new parade, says this new tradition will “not only enhance the vibrancy of our community but also serve as a shining example of unity for the entire city.”
The LGBTQ-inclusive event has the blessing of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office. “From day one, Mayor Adams has been clear that celebrations in our city should be welcoming and inclusive. That is why we are thrilled to be collaborating with the Staten Island Business Outreach Center for their first-ever St. Patrick’s Day parade this year where everyone interested—regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race, or beliefs—will be welcome to march together,” said a spokesperson for the mayor, per SILive.com.
Adams has boycotted the original Staten Island St. Patrick’s Day parade—as did former Mayor Bill DeBlasio, almost all Democratic elected officials in the region, and even some Republicans from the borough, according to the Times.
Organizers of the original parade have spent years claiming that LGBTQ groups don’t belong in their march, even though Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Day parade lifted a similar ban a decade ago. “Our parade is for Irish heritage and culture,” Larry Cummings, president of Staten Island St. Patrick’s Day parade, told the Irish Voice in 2018. “It is not a political or sexual identification parade.”
Amid the Staten Island ban, former Miss Staten Island Madison L’Insalata was prevented from marching in the original parade, as was a Republican city councilperson who wore a rainbow-flag pin, according to the Times.
Along the way, social media users protested the exclusion:
Now, however, users are celebrating the new parade, including both Adams and GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis:
In a joint statement released this February, Richmond Count District Attorney Michael McMahon, former New York State Assemblyman Michael Cusick and former New York City Councilman Ken Mitchell expressed hope that the organizers of the original parade will welcome all to their event. “We should no longer have the only known parade in the world that excludes people,” they said, per SILive.com. “One inclusive parade is what Staten Islanders from Tompkinsville to Tottenville are calling for, and we remain hopeful for that to finally happen.”
abfab
In 2015, the year the New York City parade first allowed gay marchers, Ireland became the first country in the world to enact same-sex marriage by popular vote.
The next year, Mr. Fay was given an award for his activism by Michael D. Higgins, the president of Ireland. In 2017, he was invited to Ireland to be the grand marshal of the parade in Drogheda, “the town I fled from in 1984,” he said. And months later, a 38-year-old biracial gay man, Leo Varadkar, became Ireland’s prime minister.
NYT
abfab
Wanna see the highest concentration of MAGA red caps wandering the strip malls? Trump flags everywhere? Italian goombahs who still think of themselves as Mafia street soldiers? Rabid republicans driving around in humungous SUVs and Buicks? Pride Flag burners and punk vigilantes beating up Queers left and right?
Visit Staten Island! But you must MUST have a slice or two before boarding the ferry. The best.
Kangol2
If you visit Staten Island, don’t forget Freshkills Park, formerly Freshkills Landfill, once one of the largest open-air garbage dumps in the US and now a beautiful nature preserve and park!
abfab
Yes, this was quite an undertaking!
And the marvelous Verrazano Bridge! Crossing it still breaks my heart because the Twin Towers are gone.