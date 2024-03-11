Some Adam Lambert fans are very upset with him over his new song

Adam Lambert (Photo: Shutterstock)

Adam Lambert has been a busy man recently. He headlined the big Sydney Mardi Gras party in Australia at the start of the month. He took the opportunity to perform a brand new track, cheekily entitled “Wet Dream”.

At the moment, the song is not available on most streaming services. However, Adam has posted clips of him performing the song on his social media. He also uploaded the track to his Soundcloud account. It’s a bona fide dancefloor bop, with Adam singing about “how a homo take it home” and diving into someone’s love “like a wet dream”.

@adamlambert Wet Dream is a sneak peak of what I’ve been working on in the studio. Had so much fun writing this w my queens Sarah Hudson, Ferras, and Jhart couldn’t keep it in my pants any longer!💦 Produced by: Zhone ♬ Wet Dream – Adam Lambert

Yes, this is Adam Lambert on heat!

Many of his fans have praised the track and begged him to get it on to Spotify and other streaming services a.s.a.p.

So why are some other fans very unhappy?

Lambert posted a clip of the song to his TikTok with what appeared to be an AI-generated animation. It’s a lusty clip with plenty of bare torso and ass.

(Screenshot)

Nobody was upset by the flesh flaunting, but rather about the use of AI art.

The clip appears to have been deleted from TikTok. At the time of writing, it was still up on Instagram. We’re not embedding the video here as it’s a little too risqué.

“Adam, AI is so harmful, as an artist I know you know this, please, hire real people to create for you! You are my hero and I mean no disrespect,” was one well-liked comment on the Instagram post.

“Literally all of my artwork was stolen to ‘train’ AI generators and it just stings to see my favorite singer of all time use AI,” said another. Many more comments followed.

(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Queerty has reached out to Adam Lambert’s team for comment.

Check out the whole song on Soundcloud here and let us know below what you think.

‘American Idol’ and beyond

Lambert, 42, rose to fame as a runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol in 2009. He made history as the first out-gay singer to top the Billboard album charts when he released his album, Trespassing, in 2012.

In tandem with his solo career, Adam also tours the world extensively with the rock band Queen. He steps into the shoes of the late, great Freddie Mercury.

Lambert released his last album, High Drama, last year. It was an album of cover versions of classic pop songs, including Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, among others.

In an interview with Queerty last year, Lambert spoke fondly of how he’d been able to forge a career in the music industry as an out queer artist.

“I’ve been in this business now for over 10 years and it is weird. It’s exciting. It’s f*cking surreal. It’s sometimes challenging, sometimes frustrating—especially at the beginning, you know, being a queer guy going into the music industry, which at the time was not necessarily open arms for gay men. It’s been interesting.

“And I feel like I haven’t lost my drive yet. I feel like there’s a fight that exists in me to try to prove the point that you can be a queer artist and have a space and affect other young queer people and give them inspiration—or non-queer people.”