A song all about gay sex just snagged three Grammy nominations

Lovers of all things sexy and gay have a new reason to celebrate: Lil Nas X’s song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” just scored three Grammy nominations.

The song landed nominations for Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards Nominations on November 23. The categories for Song and Record of the Year are widely considered the highest honors of the evening.

Lil Nas X took to Twitter to express his gratitude. “don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys,” the rapper tweeted.

.@LilNasX’s nominations at 2022 #GRAMMYs : ? Best Melodic Rap Performance

• Industry Baby ? Song Of The Year

• Montero (Call Me By Your Name) ? Album Of The Year

• Montero ? Record Of The Year

• Montero (Call Me By Your Name) ? Best Music Video • Montero (CMBYN) pic.twitter.com/Iagg2ptYEE — Lil Nas X Charts (@ChartLilNasX) November 23, 2021

In addition to the three nominations scored by “Montero,” Lil Nas X also snagged nods for Album of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance, the latter for his song “Industry Baby.”

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” derives its name from the 2018 film Call Me By Your Name about a gay romance. Both the music video and Lil Nas X’s spirited performance on SNL attracted wide praise and criticism for their overt homoeroticism. Fellow rappers DaBaby and Boosie Badazz both attacked Lil Nas X on social media and in interviews, claiming that the song would make children grow up gay. (If only.) Lil Nas X has responded to the criticism by taking it in stride, releasing an even more erotic video for “Industry Baby” which features him and his dancers naked, and posing for a photospread in which he appeared pregnant.

These are not the first Grammy nominations for Lil Nas X, either. The singer previously picked up Grammy statuettes for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Video for his song “Old Town Road” in 2019.