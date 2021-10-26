Boosie Badazz says just about the worst thing imaginable to Lil Nas X

Embattled rapper Boosie Badazz continues to attack fellow rap artist Lil Nas X, this time, publicly suggesting that Lil Nas X should kill himself.
Badazz made the suggestion on Twitter October 23 as part of a longer rant against Lil Nas X. “STOP TROLLING ME F*GGOT LOL!!,” the tweet read. “U A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U KEEP SUCKING D*CK N GETTING F*CKED IN YOUR *SS N PEACE N #uhatehourself. I WOULD TOO IF I WAS U LIL NASx. IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”
Twitter later responded by taking down the comment, as it violates the company’s standards on hate speech and bullying.
Badazz made the remarks following Lil Nas X joking on Instagram that the two were collaborating on a new song. They also come after Lil Nas X publicly discussed his own struggle with depression and suicidal ideation in a chat on TikTok. He further revealed that he suffered homelessness and domestic abuse after coming out as gay.
Related: Boosie Badazz outraged after being banned from gym for filming transphobic rant in weight room
Boosie Badazz, meanwhile, continues his attack on Lil Nas X which began this summer. Badazz took to Instagram in July to rant about his disgust with queer people and Lil Nas X specifically.
“Everybody not with their nephew sucking d*ck. Everybody not with that shit. You just can’t just put that shit on everybody and expect it to be cool,” Badazz said. “Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t f*ck with him like you f*ck with DaBaby. You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don’t feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”
“If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his *ss,” Badazz continued. “You let a n*gga dance naked in front your children, you a motherfu*ckin’ crazy motherf*cker—or you like d*ck too.”
In the same comments, Badazz further suggested that “In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight.” His remarks invited wide criticism at the time for their overt homophobia.
One Comment
Kangol2
Bussie [email protected] is obsessed with Lil Nas X, gay men, and gay sex. He has flipped out repeatedly over anything have to do with gay men and gay male sex, as well as Lil Nas X, and vividly described the gay sex he witnessed (participated in?) in prison. (Google “boosie gay sex prison”.)
But didn’t he also claim that these most recent crazed anti-gay, anti-Lil Nas X comments were a Russian hack? Bussie needs to get psychological help because he is a walking, talking, tweeting, confused hot mess.