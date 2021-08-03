Boosie Badazz defends DaBaby: “in 10 years it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight.”

Rapper Boosie Badazz has rushed to the aid of fellow, embattled rap artist DaBaby, following the latter’s apology for homophobic comments. Badazz now claims gay people are trying to force young kids to grow up gay as well.
Badazz took to Instagram to rant about his views in a video clip that has now spread across social media. In it, he accuses the queer community of trying to ban artists, corrupt children and offend God.
Yes, really.
“It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” Badazz ranted. “It’s sad. It’s sad how y’all tryna ban artists. Y’all sad, bro, it’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. You know, it’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. You know? Pushing it on the artists, pushing it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause’ the kids love those artists. You attacking these kids.”
“The kids love these artists,” he continued. “So we gonna make all them promote this sh*t. We gonna make all them promote it. Who gonna follow? The kids. It’s sad, bro.”
“It’s sad. God doing backflips right now,” he concluded.
Badazz also added the caption “the world is after your kids sexuality” to his original Instagram post.
Badazz’s Instagram rant follows another tirade last week, in which he accused Lil Nas X of trying to turn young boys gay, and of disrespecting straight people.
“Everybody not with their nephew sucking d*ck. Everybody not with that sh*t. You just can’t just put that sh*t on everybody and expect it to be cool,” he said on Instagram. “Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t f*ck with him like you f*ck with DaBaby. You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don’t feel that disrespect? Going dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”
“If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass,” he continued. “You let a n*gga dance naked in front your children, you a motherf*ckin’ crazy motherf*cker—or you like d*ck too.”
Boosie Badazz is no stranger to homophobia, or to controversy. Last year, he admitted that he allowed his 12 and 14-year-old sons to watch pornography and receive oral sex from a grown woman, arguing that it’s healthier than watching “cartoons with two men kissing.” In February 2020, he also attacked basketball player Dwyane Wade for supporting his 12-year-old daughter’s coming out as transgender, saying “Don’t cut his d*ck off, bruh.” Apart from Badazz’s homophobia, he has also served nine years in prison on drug charges. In 2010, he also stood trial for first-degree murder, but was acquitted.
9 Comments
Cam
I love it when one homophobe exposes themself, and three others who you didn’t know were homophobes expose themselves rushing in to defend the first one. LOL
nitejonboy
So disgusted to be from the same state as this cretin. Not that I’d associate with anyone who liked him. I think it’s all of the oil refineries but most celebs that come from that part of the state all seem to be pure trash.
Max
ignorance from a black rapper’s peer. no thanks.
Vince
Hey shithead it was the kids that reported Da crybaby. If not for them I sure as hell wouldn’t of had a clue about this so called “Icon”.
I’ll bet if it was a white singer who said blacks are full of syphilis and should stay away from their concert you’d be totally ok with that? Right…
You really know just how awful someone is by their list of defenders. It’s like a who’s who of dumb ghetto clowns.
Mister P
His opinion doesn’t count for much. He’s a Dumb Ass Doozie.
odowd4sure
With a name like that, is anyone surprised? I give it 5 years and people will be saying Boosie who?
Kangol2
BussyBrokeAss loves to expound on gay and trans people. He’s obsessed. He went on an anti-gay rant in 2015. He attacked Dwyane Wade and Gabby Union’s trans daughter Zaya. He breathlessly described walking in on two men having passionate gay sex going when he was in prison, and could not stop repeating the details, like he was eagerly reliving it. He verbally threatened Lil Nas X. And now he’s whining again about gay people and children. Somebody doth protest way too much!
One great moment, though, was when Mike Tyson confronted him to his face and asked him about his comments about Wade’s and Union’s daughter. He sure as hell got silent and scared then!
Fahd
Reminds me of George Wallace explaining why the University of Alabama could not be integrated – you know one thing leads to another; it’s a slippery slope.
To be fair that was 60 years ago.
These ignorant rappers defending one another’s ignorance and affirming the deep-seated prejudices of their fans disgust me. They should be banned from music festivals and other places where decent people congregate.
Troyfight
@Fahd ….”deep-seated prejudices”….exactly. Then mix that with a naturally egotistical entertainer (regardless of age/race/m/f…) and here we go.