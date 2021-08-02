DaBaby credits God for making him an “icon” after homophobic remarks, Twitter responds accordingly

still not getting it

There’s a big difference between being praised for a job well done and drawing negative attention to yourself by making ignorant remarks. But apparently DaBaby still hasn’t received that memo and we’re starting to doubt whether he ever will.

The other day, the Grammy-nominated rapper, who came under fire last week for comments he made about HIV/AIDS, gay men, and women, tweeted: “I was tryna be a rapper for like one more year God ready for me to be a ICON now. This what I asked for I proudly accept the challenge. lets get it.”

I was tryna be a rapper for like one more year God ready for me to be a ICON now. This what I asked for I proudly accept the challenge ????? lets get it. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 30, 2021

Hmmmmm.

We’re not sure being criticized by everyone from Dua Lipa to Madonna to Elton John, as well as by advocacy groups like GLAAD, among many, many, many others elevates a person to “icon” status.

We’re also not sure being dropped at the last minute from the lineups at Lalloapalooza and the Governors Ball Music Festival, and having your sponsorship deal canceled with the fashion brand BoohooMAN, makes you an “icon” either.

Here’s how people responded to DaBaby crediting God for making him an “icon”…

Bruh, you got Madonna, Elton John and every Black woman in America mad at you right now. Maybe put the phone down and reflect for a bit. — Super Nintendo® Chalmers (@OldManChalmers) July 30, 2021

Interesting considering you just tanked your career 🤔 — brenna ♈️ (@brennanoonan) July 30, 2021

An ICON????????? Yea maybe for stupidity definitely not music lmao — ShyReal (@ShyRealKing) July 30, 2021

As a certified traffic sign I’m going to need you to stop — Christian Adkins (@ChrisAdkins_) July 30, 2021

There are people older than you and more talented than you trying to give you advice. Listen to them. They know the game and you do not. (Also, if Eric Clapton calls to offer support, hang up.) — FormerGregSamsa (@MJaMitchell) July 30, 2021

dababy more like daprobably shouldn’t be tweeting rn — Jay 🐘 (@notjaytaylor) July 30, 2021

Can’t wait to see an ICON at Lollapalooza… oh wait. pic.twitter.com/FQTc0ozwI7 — CJ Glitter (@CJGlitter) August 1, 2021

YOU ARE OVER! Accept that challenge nowhere to be an ICON. — Legendario (@LegendarioPR) July 30, 2021

You should start by being a better human being. Your hate against the LGBT community is really messed up and i was a big fan of you but you disrespected a lot of my friends. — La Fur (@DerekMiller36) July 30, 2021

