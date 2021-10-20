Lil Nas X scores third number one single, goes out to meet fans to say thanks

Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’, featuring fellow rapper Jack Harlow, has finally climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, two months after its release.

This marks Lil Nas X’s third number one single on the Billboard Hot 100, following ‘Old Town Road’ in 2019 and ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ earlier this year.

Responding to the news, Lil Nas X, took to social media to say he had written the song at a time when he didn’t know where his career was going.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)

“Wow! Here were are, 3 number 1 songs!” he said on Instagram. “When I was writing industry baby I hadn’t released any new music in over a year. It became my manifestation song because I knew that no matter what people thought would happen to me (post-2019), I would have an amazing 2021!

“Industry baby is my fight song, my motivation song, my “I’ll show you” song, and much more!”

He thanked Jack Harlow, his producers and co-songwriters, and “every single person on my team who made industry baby happen, and thank u to the fans who made industry baby your song of the summer! Love u guys!”

Related: Dolly Parton reacts to Lil Nas X’s version of ‘Jolene’

On Twitter, Lil Nas X said both he and Harlow got emotional at the news.

facetimed jack harlow yesterday morning to tell him industry baby went number 1, he cried, then i crew as well, we both crode. 💕 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 19, 2021

The song marks the first appearance at the top of the charts for Louisville-raised rapper Harlow. He took to Instagram to say, “My first number one. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse. Thank you for having me @lilnasx. This song is something I am gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. As for what’s next…buckle up…”

To mark hitting the top spot, Lil Nas X hired an open-top bus yesterday in Los Angeles, and went out with some dancers, dressed in the pink prison jumpsuits featured in the ‘Industry Baby’ video, to personally thank fans he came across.

Related: Lil Nas X dances naked in prison shower scene in his new video

Like much of his other work, the ‘Industry Baby’ video did not shy away from highlighting Lil Nas X’s pride in being gay and made waves with a (heavily pixelated) naked shower scene.

just went around hollywood thanking people for getting industry baby to number 1 pic.twitter.com/JOS6452vMi — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 19, 2021

Lil Nas X’s ongoing success has seen him scale other new heights. Last week he moved ahead of Drake for the first time as the male rapper with the most monthly streams on Spotify.

His debut album, Montero, is at number 6 on the Billboard album chart, marking four weeks in the top ten (it debuted at number two).