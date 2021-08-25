Lil Nas X just expertly trolled his haters…yet again

Rapper Lil Nas X has landed himself in the headlines again for another choice comeback. The “Montero” artist clapped back against fellow rapper Boosie Badazz for attacking him with thinly veiled homophobic comments.

In a recent interview with Charlemagne tha God on the podcast The Breakfast Club, Boosie doubled down on previous comments from an Instagram video in which he claimed that Lil Nas X’s frank homoeroticism damaged heterosexual viewers.

“On the video, you said, ‘People tryin’ to be straight;’ how you tryin’ to be straight? If you’re straight, you ain’t gotta try to be,” Charlemagne recalled to Boosie.

“I’m just saying as far as…if you got your kids watching TV, if you’re trying to raise strong young black men, would you want–would you be cool with your kids watching it?” Boosie objected.

Related: Lil Nas X gets a new job… with Taco Bell!

“Strong black men…” Charlemagne began.

“Would you be cool, if you’re trying to raise ’em, would you be cool with Nas X going up there and taking his clothes off?” Boosie asked again.

“What age are we talkin’ about?” Charlemagne asked.

“You’re part of the problem,” Boosie accused.

Charlemagne then went on to say that it depended on the age of the kids involved–that at a certain age, kids are ready to accept some degree of sexuality, regardless of sexual orientation. He further pointed out that much of hip-hop and rap contains violent, misogynistic, and homophobic imagery, which is far more disconcerting than a naked gay man.

“We seen far worse,” Charlemagne asserted.

wow…. this is insane. almost as insane as my new single “industry baby” which is out now! ???

GET IT HERE: https://t.co/6fJGZqH1qs pic.twitter.com/O5mPn3ZY9d — nope ?? (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

Lil Nas X appeared to make fun of the exchange. He tweeted a four-minute video of the interview, captioning it “wow…. this is insane. almost as insane as my new single “industry baby” which is out now!”

Nas also included a link to the video, natch.

the shit y’all say about me would drive me crazy if i didn’t already love myself — nope ?? (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

He also followed up later the same day in a slightly more assertive way. “The sh*t y’all say about me would drive me crazy if i didn’t already love myself,” he noted.

Well said. In recent months, Lil Nas X has endured criticism from other black, male, hip-hop artists including Boosie Badazz who have attacked him for displaying male sexuality in his performances. Badazz worried aloud that Lil Nas X’s music will somehow turn children gay, saying “In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. You know, it’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. You know?” The rapper made the comments while defending fellow rap artist DaBaby, who had also come under fire for homophobic remarks made on stage at a Miami festival.