in quotes Sir Elton John raves over “seismic” talent of Lil Nas X –Musical legend Sir Elton John, raving to the BBC over his incredible respect and admiration for fellow queer musician Lil Nas X. Lil Nas X has endured both wide praise and wide criticism for his unapologetically homoerotic lyrics and videos. “He’s a hurricane of fresh air. He’s a seismic shift in how the hip-hop community must regard gay people. He’s got so much bravado and so much sense of humor and irony. He’s so intelligent with what he’s doing visually and lyrically and musically. It’s hard to not just take to him and watch him and think ‘Wow, where did this come from?’ If you watch his videos, you see what a mind he has. He’s going to do so many great things and he has a visual future as well, maybe as a filmmaker or a scriptwriter, because, when I have met him and spent time with him, he’s just so full of ideas. I love the fact that when somebody criticized him, he said ‘Haven’t you got anything better to do than criticize me? You’ve got people in your state suffering from Covid-19 , look after them, don’t worry about me – I’m doing fine’. He’s a much-needed breath of fresh air. But there’s a lot of great gay artists making music and it’s good and it brings out the best in creativity from people who are gay. He is a leading example of how to do it.”

