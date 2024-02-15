Spain’s first out LGBTQ+ matador challenges “machismo” wherever he goes

While there remains a dearth of out gay male athletes, even the most violent and traditionally masculine sports feature out LGBTQ+ competitors these days.
It is 2024, after all. Gays are everywhere, right?
That is, except when it comes to bullfighting, one of the oldest, and some would say most barbaric, sports in the entire world.
But now, that is changing.
Mario Alcalde publicly came out as pansexual recently, making him the first ever out LGBTQ+ matador. Alcalde revealed his true self in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, in which he highlighted his differences with other bullfighters.
“I follow my own path. I have different thoughts than other bullfighters,” he said. “My tastes are not normal in bullfighting. Both politically and sexually. I am pansexual.”
Alcalde, 31, could say the same about his tastes within the LGBTQ+ community. Bullfighting is a hallmark of Spain’s conservative past, and doesn’t jive with the country’s current progressive track–especially in urban areas.
The practice is outlawed in many countries, including parts of Spain. Numbers show the sport’s popularity is down as well: just under 2% of Spain’s population went to a bullfight during the 2021-22 season, according to the country’s cultural ministry.
But Alcalde says the truth stretches beyond the statistics. He believes the ultimate message of bullfighting–that death is inevitable–will always resonate.
“There is no decline. Society’s sensibilities do not fit the reality of life,” he told the BBC.
“Wanting to cover up death is wanting to cover up everything. In order to truly live you have to know that you are going to die,” he added.
Bullfighting is a sport of love. It is not a lucrative endeavor, and most matadors work full-time elsewhere. Alcalde, who lives with his parents, is a baggage handler at Madrid-Barajas Airport.
But that doesn’t prevent him from getting his voice out there. With an enhanced profile, Alcalde wants to change the perception of bullfighting among younger and more progressive people.
That starts with coming out. He says his family didn’t even know he was pansexual.
During his interview with El Mundo, one of the biggest publications in Spain, he just blurted it out.
“The idea came to me… artists are very spontaneous. It came from my heart,” he said.
It’s interesting that Alcalde describes himself as an artist. Despite bullfighting’s machismo culture, we’ve got to say: the costumes are pretty gay!
For centuries, matadors have sported elaborate and colorful costumes. The sport’s whole culture is predicated on the idea that a flamboyant matador is risking his life against the God of death, the bull.
When it comes to the expressive side of bullfighting, Alcalde certainly fits the part.
Now that he’s out, Alcalde hopes to establish a “Peña,” or meeting place, for bullfighting supporters in Chueca, the center of Madrid’s LGBTQ+ community.
At least one person in Chueca, Antonio, told the BBC he would welcome Alcalde with open arms.
“I’m glad he has come out. This will take the ‘machos’, as we call them, down a peg or two,” he said.
The practice of bullfighting may be controversial, and rightfully so. But taking down homophobes is an activity we can all get behind.
abfab
This is definately a deja vu vu vu so let me save us some time and trouble.
ZzBomb
Bienvenidos!
January 23, 2024 at 10:01am Reply
abfab
He doesn’t care what other people think. And naturally he doesn’t give a shit of what bulls think as he tortures the crap out of them. Ole!
January 23, 2024 at 11:01am Reply
fess60
I don’t understand that you say you love tie interior but yet you torture and kill without remorse. Clearly you have no heart. You call it a sport yet the bull only has his body and you have swords. I’m sure you feel proud with a puffed up chest after you conquer a bull, but it’s the bull that wins. He/She proved to “Your Fans” not only that you’re a small weak human but also you have no respect for living animals.
January 23, 2024 at 12:01pm Reply
abfab
That! Thank you.
January 23, 2024 at 12:01pm
johncp56
Do you eat meat, the bulls are butchered and fed to people, food not just sport,
January 23, 2024 at 1:01pm
abfab
But first they must go thru the pre-butcher process.
January 23, 2024 at 1:01pm
Baron Wiseman
@fess60
“…you love tie [sic] interior but yet you torture and kill without remorse. Clearly you have no heart. You call it a sport yet the bull only has his body and you have swords.”
It sounds like an abortionist. The bull only has his body (like a vulnerable baby) and you have swords (scapels and other cutting and killing tools).
If only people were upset over the death and destruction of nascent human life like they are over bulls and other animals. Equally defenseless innocent babies around the world would have have a chance at life instead of scapels and being torn to pieces.
“Clearly they have no heart.”
January 23, 2024 at 3:01pm
abfab
nas·cent
adjective
especially of a process or organization. just coming into existence and beginning to display signs of future potential.
Sharon Wiseman is beginning to show signs of future potential. Not.
January 23, 2024 at 4:01pm
deann
This is unhinged, he is litterally slaughtering animals for the amusement of the crowd but apparently it is acceptable since he is pan??
“The truth is that all gays are against bullfighting” you are dam right.
And people believe that gay men are the proplem, that the gay community is nothing but toxic ( as if toxicity doesn’t exist in any other community) and yet gays don’t go out slaughtering animals for enjoyment.
It’s time that the other members of the lgbtq+ community are taken accountable for their actions instead of constantly pinning all the wrongs within the lgbtq community onto gay men.
January 24, 2024 at 1:01am
johncp56
Yes so very handsome and brave, I found matadors attractive for many years, and you peta people getting ready to pounce they eat the bull it is not just sport killing like your tRumpers kids
January 23, 2024 at 1:01pm Reply
abfab
So Pamploma must be a yearly thing with you?
January 23, 2024 at 1:01pm
carllonghorn
You really have no clue, do you? People kill animals for food quickly and painlessly – that’s one thing. This is not that at all – this is torturing a poor, defenseless animal in front of cheering people just for the pure pleasure of it, just like the Romans did to humans years ago. I am not a pouncing PETA person, but I value all animals and don’t like to see torture. Maybe you need to evaluate your priorities, bucky – just because someone is “handsome” doesn’t mean his is free to torture animals, and having swords doesn’t make him “brave” – it guarantees the kill. Geez…..
January 23, 2024 at 2:01pm
abfab
Soon you’ll hear this relic say that he actually has feelings for and loves the bulls with all of his heart.
What is pansexual?
Pansexuality is defined as having sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards bulls and people of all genders, or regardless of their sex or gender identity.
January 23, 2024 at 1:01pm Reply
'sport'?
‘sport’?
January 23, 2024 at 3:01pm Reply
Rikki Roze
The people in Spain who attend bullfights think of it as an art form not as a sport.
January 23, 2024 at 3:01pm Reply
cuteguy
Gay, straight, Bi, Thai.
It doesn’t matter what he is, other than a murderer
January 23, 2024 at 9:01pm Reply
Bjarne Henriksen
“…after meeting you, they see it differently. ‘I’m a bullfighter,’ I tell them and they change their opinion”… bullshit! The only way anyone will change their opinion is because they want to get into your pants and f@@k you so hard that you no longer even want to think about bullfighting!
#NoMoreBullfighting
January 24, 2024 at 1:01am Reply
still_onthemark
My favorite matador is still Eduardo Carroccio…
January 24, 2024 at 8:01am Reply
abfab
Lucy Ricardo
January 24, 2024 at 10:01am
Fahd
Anyway, he may well have come out in El Mundo, but I’ve seen no mention of his coming out in other mainstream Spanish media, especially not the state run media. And usually they pick a story like this apart ad nauseum. Well they don’t really report at all on bullfighting, so maybe it’s part of that. Or maybe a bi/pansexual matador just does not compute. Queerty or Outsports should do a follow-up interview.
Chrisk
I don’t know anything about bullfighting so I watched some videos. Yikes. Dog fights, public executions, etc. It’s always the same types that get off on watching this shit.
h ttps://youtu.be/B1obNuIdG7g?si=TfeHbjNZmdo1lHVr
abfab
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!