Speaker Mike Johnson trolled with brutal tweet from Kellyanne Conway’s ex

Mike Johnson (Photo: US Gov)

Speaker Mike Johnson has been roasted on Twitter by a tweet from George Conway, the ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway.

Johnson has authorized the release of thousands of hours of video footage from January 6th, 2021, when insurrectionists stormed the capitol.

MAGA diehards, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene have been pushing for the release of the video so that the public can see what went on. Johnson promised to do so if elected speaker.

Blurred faces

Some right-wingers and conspiracists claim the FBI and Antifa were present in the mob that day, with agents and activists working undercover to stir up the crowd. The J6 committee found no such evidence for the baseless claims.

So, Johnson is now releasing the tapes. However, it’s taking some time as many of the faces are being blurred out.

Yesterday, Johnson gave a press conference explaining why.

“We’re going through a methodical process of releasing them as quickly as we can. As you know, we have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ.”

George Conway responded with a tweet suggesting that was a good idea. It included a blurred photo of someone who looks very much like a former President of the United States.

The has racked up over 31,000 likes at the time of writing. It was appreciated by many.

George and Kellyanne Conway were married in 2001 but announced earlier this year they were divorcing. After Donald Trump was elected President, Kellyanne became an advisor and spokesperson for the White House. This was at odds with her husband, George, who became a public critic of the President.

Conway is not the only person to mock the blurred J6 tapes. Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who sat on the J6 Committee, also mocked Johnson.

Thought they were Antifa and FBI and what not https://t.co/Kwangf4zAk — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 5, 2023

The J6 conspiracy theorists have been screaming for the footage for years so they could identify all the supposed FBI Agents, but Johnson has to blur their faces because he knows they are all MAGA and wants to keep them from getting arrested. Now all sides are pissed. Well done. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 6, 2023