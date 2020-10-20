Sri Lanka police anally torture men suspected of having gay sex

Horrifying news from the island nation of Sri Lanka: authorities have reportedly been whipping and anally torturing men who are suspected of having gay sex.

Watchdog group Human Rights Watch has blown the whistle on the practice, which remains common in the tiny country. Gay sex remains illegal there, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Now the group reveals that police will commonly whip men with wires before performing anal probes, either with fingers or other tools. Authorities argue that by examining the shape of the anus, they will find evidence of anal sex. Medical authorities have dismissed the idea as utter nonsense.

Related: Dating while Asian: 4 queer Asians sound off on love, sex, and relationships

Last year a transgender man reported being subjected to a “virginity test” where police probed the inside of his vagina following his arrest.

“No one should be arrested, let alone subjected to torture and sexual violence, because of their perceived sexual orientation,” Neela Ghoshal, associate LGBTQ rights director at Human Rights Watch told Gay Star News. “Sri Lanka’s Justice Ministry should immediately bar judicial medical officers from conducting forced anal examinations, which flagrantly violate medical ethics as well as basic rights.”

In addition to the criminalization of gay sex, Sri Lanka also prohibits marriage equality, allowing queer people to serve in the military, adoption by same-sex couples and blood donation by gay men and transgender women. The nation also continues to allow conversion therapy.