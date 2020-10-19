Stop everything! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy are doing a ‘Hocus Pocus’ reunion

Hocus Pocus fans have at least one reason to celebrate this Halloween: Bette Midler, who played the buck-toothed Winnifred Sanderson in the original movie, just announced a special reunion benefit this October 30.

In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, will re-team Midler with costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for the event, which benefits the New York Restoration Project’s “dedication to creating more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect, and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood.” Midler has long supported the initiative and holds a fundraiser every year around Halloween.

“Your 3 fav witches – @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME – are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!” Midler said via Instagram. “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces!”

Though the film flopped on release in 1993, Hocus Pocus has gained a large cult following over the years, due in large part to the slapstick comedy of its three leading ladies. All have previously expressed interest in doing a sequel, with Sarah Jessica Parker posting a cryptic statement to Instagram: “We have all said yes. Now we wait.”

Tickets for In Search of the Sanderson Sisters cost $10, and are available from the New York Restoration Project.