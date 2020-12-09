Super gay vampire series ‘True Blood’ to get the reboot treatment at HBO

The popular vampire soap True Blood looks to rise from the grave at HBO.

The original TV series, based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries novel series by Charlaine Harris, ran from 2008 to 2014 on the same network. Oscar-winning writer Alan Ball created the show and served as showrunner for five seasons.

Now HBO looks to revive True Blood from the dead. Writers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale) and Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) will return to pen a new pilot script. Ball will also return to executive produce.

At this point, it’s not clear if the new show will be a true reboot, or more of a revival that will see original cast members reprise their characters. At this time, Variety reports that none of the original cast are set to return.

The original True Blood featured actress Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse, a psychic woman living in a world where vampires and humans co-existed, along with a whole cavalcade of other supernatural creatures. The show gained an immediate following for its supernatural premise, as well as for its ultra-homoerotic tone.

HBO has yet to announce a release date for the project. Should the network see the show all the way through to resurrection, we hope it will maintain its penchant for queer positivity, as well as male nudity.