Ted Cruz says he has “no defense” after shamelessly mocking victims of natural disasters

Senator Ted Cruz just got a hard lesson in why you should never politicize, joke about, mock, or take glee in a natural disaster.

Last summer, as wildfires raged across the state of California, the antigay senator from Texas trolled Governor Gavin Newsom’s office for urging residents to conserve electricity during an extreme heat wave that caused widespread power outages across the state and resulted in several deaths.

In a derisive tweet, Cruz described California as “unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.” Then he bashed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, as well as the Biden-Harris presidential ticket, for their “failed energy policy.”

“Hope you don’t like air conditioning!” he scoffed.

Now, in an awkward turn of events, the power grid in Texas is tapped out due to a higher-than-average demand for heat and electricity after heavy snowfall, ice, and freezing temps.

According to the outage-tracking site PowerOutage.us, over 3 million Texans were still without power as of yesterday. The state has also had to resort to rolling blackouts in an effort to ease the strain on the overwhelmed system.

It didn’t take long for people to call out Cruz for his hypocrisy in bashing California’s power infrastructure when his own state’s infrastructure has proven insufficient during an extreme weather event.

Shockingly, rather than snap back at his critics, Cruz struck a rare compunctious tone.

I got no defense,” he tweeted in response. “A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe!”

We gotta say, Ted Cruz eating crow after mocking an entire state for being hit with a natural disaster is almost as satisfying as the time he had to issue a statement about why he liked a bisexual adult video on Twitter on 9/11.

But if he thought atoning for his past hypocrisy would silence critics, he was very much mistaken. People only continued to rail against Cruz for his failed leadership and all around horribleness…

