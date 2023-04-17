Telenovela hotties Santi Talledo & Toni Gelabert confirm relationship & now they’re cuter than ever

Image Credit: Instagram, @santitalledo

There’s something about a “showmance” that gets our hearts a’flutter—especially when its between two cuties like Santi Talledo and Toni Gelabert.

The guys are co-stars of a Spanish-language telenovela called Argentina, Land Of Love And Revenge, which airs on the Argentinian network El Trece. We’ll be the first to admit the show wasn’t exactly on our radar—it doesn’t air anywhere here in the States, after all—but now that we know about this behind-the-scenes fling, we’re very curious to find out more!

Of course, fans of the show (now in its second season) have been in the know about the relationship for a little while now. Back in December, Talledo posted the following on Instagram, which sure looks pretty couple-y to us:

Despite the overtly romantic pics and clearly infatuated captions, the guys had yet to make anything official. (In other words, it was very similar to the Lukas Gage-Chris Appleton situation, where the pair was constantly showing up everywhere together, but took their time to publicly use the words “boyfriend” or “relationship.”)

But that changed this past week when Gelabert guested on an El Trece chat show and confirmed he was, indeed, seeing Talledo in no uncertain terms: “We’re a couple!”

As he revealed, the two first hit it off back in January 2022 when they were in the casting process for the second season of Argentina. Apparently, a very forward Talledo told him he “better come single” to set. And the rest is history!

Gelabert, 22, was born in Spain, and only had a handful of television acting credits to his name before being cast on Argentina, Land Of Love And Revenge. The 33-year old Talledo, on the other hand, is a TV veteran, who’s had a number of recurring roles, including the Nickelodeon Latin America series Sueña Conmigo.

Interestingly, there’s definitely something brewing between their characters on the soap, too. Set in the ’80s, just after the country reestablished its democratic government, the series finds Gelabert’s Antonio Salvat returning home and reuniting with his former flame.

However, Antonio also connects with a lawyer named Marcos Soria—played by Talledo—who shares a passion for fighting injustice, and the two really hit it off.

El Trece has shared a few clips of their burgeoning affair on Argentina, so you can decide for yourself whether or not the pair’s real-life chemistry translates to the screen:

So, yes, we may have only just learned about Santi Talledo and Toni Gelabert, but we’re already rooting for these two! But how could you not? They’re adorable!

Here are a few more Instagram photos for proof: