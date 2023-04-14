Is that really Martiño Rivas going full-frontal in the new series about adult film legend Nacho Vidal?

Image Credit: ‘Nacho,’ Lionsgate+

We might just have a new favorite television series—and we haven’t even seen a single episode yet!

Earlier this year, the Spanish-language drama Nacho made its international premiere, telling the story of the people who revolutionized the adult entertainment industry in the 1990s.

But, as the series’ title hints, Nacho is largely about one person in particular: The world famous adult film star and director, Nacho Vidal, known for his, um, generous assets and for (as the official synopsis puts it) changing “the rules of the game.”

Vidal has gone on record stating that he is, unfortunately, straight, but he has directed a number of gay adult films over the years, and even has a trans daughter, who shared her story in the documentary Me Llamo Violeta. We stan an LGBTQ+ ally who’s not afraid to show off his goods!

U.K. streamer Lionsgate+ recently dropped Nacho‘s first trailer with English subtitles, which you can watch below:

So, no, Vidal doesn’t play himself in this story of his rise to fame. Instead, Nacho has the next best thing: The absolutely shredded and drop-dead gorgeous actor Martiño Rivas.

Born in northern Spain, Rivas began his career as a child actor and later broke through to wider acclaim on the hit teen drama SMS. The 38-year-old has since appeared in a number of Spanish-language series and films, including the period drama Cable Girls, which aired for five seasons on Netflix.

But Nacho allows audiences to see a whole new side of Rivas on screen—or, more like every side of Rivas.

Image Credit: ‘Nacho,’ Lionsgate+

As you might imagine, a series about the adult film industry requires a lot of nudity and plenty of sex scenes, simulated or otherwise. Most episodes feature Rivas in the buff, and Nacho is not shy about showing off his sculpted rear end.

The show also makes a point to tell us what an impressive package Vidal’s got—apparently impressive enough that it changed the industry! It sounds like we even get to see it, in all of its glory, in one scene. However, Rivas has said he didn’t film any full-frontal for the series, so eagle-eyed fans think the appendage shown might actually belong to the real Vidal.

Well, once Nacho finally becomes available to stream in the U.S., you can guarantee we’ll be tuning in to find out for ourselves. The series is streaming now in some international markets, and will hit the Lionsgate+ platform in the U.K. on June 2.

Until then, you can find us scrolling through Martiño Rivas’ Instagram page. A lot of the earlier pics are of ornate theater ceilings (sure, why not!) but around 2022 the posts start getting much thirstier: