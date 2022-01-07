Texas GOP ripped to shreds over its latest idiotic tweet

The Texas GOP decided today was a great day to get out this heartless message:
“If you can wait in line for hours for testing…you can vote in person.”
The baffling comparison was tweeted by the official Texas GOP Twitter account, over an image of a line of people waiting to receive a Covid test:
If you can wait in line for a covid test, you can wait in line to vote. pic.twitter.com/Y8YrKEspYP
— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 7, 2022
Texas Republicans last year passed Senate Bill 1, a sweeping new voting law which, among other things, bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting along with candidates sending unsolicited mail-voting applications. The state also “limits mail-in voting to residents who are 65 and older, sick or disabled, out of the county during the election period, or confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote.”
Critics see the restrictions as a way to further infringe upon Texans’ voting rights, and they were not happy to see the party cavalierly compare voting to the current Covid crisis.
“Except for COVID, laws & regulations weren’t created to make it harder for people to get a test,” wrote one commenter.
“Hot take,” wrote another, “both of these are evidence of cataclysmic policy failures and exactly nobody should be flexing on them, least of all the ghouls of the Texas GOP.”
Here are some more of the many, many reactions:
Citizens should not have to wait in line for hours to exercise their CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/A3sc14QLdP
— Rocky Mountain High (@hippotx) January 7, 2022
Lol ,”If you put up with us making it hard for you to access life-saving healthcare, you should accept us also making it hard for you to exercise your democratic rights!”
Not sure this is quite the own you think it is.
— Taliesin & Evitel (@TaliesinEvitel) January 7, 2022
I’m in my 60s. Before 2020, I never had to stand in line for hours to vote. Why is it that only Republicans want to make Voting in America harder ?
— NTRBarackObama (@NtrObama) January 7, 2022
What is the benefit of having to wait in line for either?
This line of thinking does not work towards making it easier for Texans to vote, nor does it help mitigate the pandemic.
And you wonder why more people are going to vote blue… pic.twitter.com/1QKwwR4iy0
— Justagirl (@hollym1126) January 7, 2022
You’re not making the point you think you are.
— Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) January 7, 2022
Or, now stick with me on this one I know it’s a revolutionary idea, why not make it easier to vote rather than making it more difficult?
— Andy McLean (@Andy_McLean) January 7, 2022
Texas closed 750 polling places since Supreme Court gutted Voting Rights Act, more than any other state, and had 6 hour lines to vote in 2020.
Don’t pretend Texas cares about ALL people being ABLE to vote in person.https://t.co/JZaq2d9dE0
— (@stinaxlynn85) January 7, 2022
Translation: “The more people that vote, the less chance we have of winning.”
— John Desrocher (@JohnDesrocher1) January 7, 2022
What is it with you guys and actively trying to make it harder to vote?! It’s almost as if your mostly rural mostly white voters don’t have to contend with the same lines and delays as Democrat voters. But surely you couldn’t be pushing this for pure partisan advantage?!
— Tom Coates (@tomcoates) January 7, 2022
If I can test at home, I guess I should vote at home, right? pic.twitter.com/ODymCvodMB
— Abe Connally (@abeconnally) January 7, 2022
Vile messaging
— David S (@Cchord_david) January 7, 2022
If you’re good enough to win an election, then you’re good enough to win it without gerrymandering. Right, @DanCrenshawTX ? pic.twitter.com/2V04MNlvIx
— Travis Martin (@travisjmartin) January 7, 2022
In response to the backlash, the Texas GOP account wrote: “wow, this made the pronouns in bio people big mad. Masks are dumb”.
Yes, really:
Masks are dumb
— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 7, 2022
2 Comments
James Hart
2022 is going to be a great election for Republicans.
All they have to do is show videos of the 2 million illegal aliens coming over the Texas border since January, 2021. Biden doesn’t even have them tested for Covid-19 or its variants, and then they are secretly flown in the middle of the night to swing states.
The left overreached again. They will lose in November.
Creamsicle
Democracy is allegedly America’s whole thing. If we’re not going to prioritize and make voting more accessible, then what are we doing?
American politics are in crisis. The Republicans want to retain their power despite representing a base that is shrinking because of demographic shifts. Democrats want to keep pretending it’s 1996, and tell the Progressive wing of the party to shut up and raise more campaign money.
Meanwhile there is a huge swathe of the population who feel alienated by the top-down dictation of values that the two major parties have become. There is no room for people who have their own viewpoint that isn’t informed by a party platform. It’s idiotic and the antithesis of democracy.
We need to kill the duopoly. Get rid of First Past the Post voting, and switch to some form of Ranked Choice voting so that nobody gets into office without popular support. That will give 3rd parties a fighting chance, and move the focus away from party purity tests, and more towards discussing actual policy instead of virtue signaling.