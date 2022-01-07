Texas GOP ripped to shreds over its latest idiotic tweet

The Texas GOP decided today was a great day to get out this heartless message:

“If you can wait in line for hours for testing…you can vote in person.”

The baffling comparison was tweeted by the official Texas GOP Twitter account, over an image of a line of people waiting to receive a Covid test:

If you can wait in line for a covid test, you can wait in line to vote. pic.twitter.com/Y8YrKEspYP — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 7, 2022

Texas Republicans last year passed Senate Bill 1, a sweeping new voting law which, among other things, bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting along with candidates sending unsolicited mail-voting applications. The state also “limits mail-in voting to residents who are 65 and older, sick or disabled, out of the county during the election period, or confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote.”

Critics see the restrictions as a way to further infringe upon Texans’ voting rights, and they were not happy to see the party cavalierly compare voting to the current Covid crisis.

“Except for COVID, laws & regulations weren’t created to make it harder for people to get a test,” wrote one commenter.

“Hot take,” wrote another, “both of these are evidence of cataclysmic policy failures and exactly nobody should be flexing on them, least of all the ghouls of the Texas GOP.”

Here are some more of the many, many reactions:

Citizens should not have to wait in line for hours to exercise their CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/A3sc14QLdP — Rocky Mountain High (@hippotx) January 7, 2022

Lol ,”If you put up with us making it hard for you to access life-saving healthcare, you should accept us also making it hard for you to exercise your democratic rights!” Not sure this is quite the own you think it is. — Taliesin & Evitel (@TaliesinEvitel) January 7, 2022

I’m in my 60s. Before 2020, I never had to stand in line for hours to vote. Why is it that only Republicans want to make Voting in America harder ? — NTRBarackObama (@NtrObama) January 7, 2022

What is the benefit of having to wait in line for either? This line of thinking does not work towards making it easier for Texans to vote, nor does it help mitigate the pandemic. And you wonder why more people are going to vote blue… pic.twitter.com/1QKwwR4iy0 — Justagirl (@hollym1126) January 7, 2022

You’re not making the point you think you are. — Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) January 7, 2022

Or, now stick with me on this one I know it’s a revolutionary idea, why not make it easier to vote rather than making it more difficult? — Andy McLean (@Andy_McLean) January 7, 2022

Texas closed 750 polling places since Supreme Court gutted Voting Rights Act, more than any other state, and had 6 hour lines to vote in 2020. Don’t pretend Texas cares about ALL people being ABLE to vote in person.https://t.co/JZaq2d9dE0 — (@stinaxlynn85) January 7, 2022

Translation: “The more people that vote, the less chance we have of winning.” — John Desrocher (@JohnDesrocher1) January 7, 2022

What is it with you guys and actively trying to make it harder to vote?! It’s almost as if your mostly rural mostly white voters don’t have to contend with the same lines and delays as Democrat voters. But surely you couldn’t be pushing this for pure partisan advantage?! — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) January 7, 2022

If I can test at home, I guess I should vote at home, right? pic.twitter.com/ODymCvodMB — Abe Connally (@abeconnally) January 7, 2022

Vile messaging — David S (@Cchord_david) January 7, 2022

If you’re good enough to win an election, then you’re good enough to win it without gerrymandering. Right, @DanCrenshawTX ? pic.twitter.com/2V04MNlvIx — Travis Martin (@travisjmartin) January 7, 2022

In response to the backlash, the Texas GOP account wrote: “wow, this made the pronouns in bio people big mad. Masks are dumb”.

Yes, really: