The gays have found their new favorite MLB player & he’s a mustached king!

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider became a fan favorite last season, due to his storybook ascension and gregarious personality. But now, just two weeks into the 2024 season, he owns an even more impressive title: fan favorite of the gays!

Like many of our sports crushes, the fanfare over Schneider started with a picture. Despite only being 25 years old, the New Jersey native boasts a sweet stash, which is one of the necessary prerequisites. It’s long been established that mustaches belong to the gays… and cute ballplayers, too!

“No one has ever been simultaneously so daddy and so boy. davis schneider, if i posted my honest thoughts about you i would probably get added to a watchlist so I’ll just say if you’re ever so inclined I think I could show you a good time,” shared one admirer on social media.

The praise only continued from there.

The oft-mentioned phrase to describe Schneider, “so daddy and so boy,” is perfect. He is quite young, and would seemingly fit squarely into the twink archetype.

Except, he’s sporting a bushy stash! And if there’s one thing gays adore more than a mustache, it’s a vers queen king.

For the sake of inclusion, we should point out that Jays fans of all persuasions have plenty of reasons to love Schneider. His road to the big leagues wasn’t easy, and required a lot of perseverance.

When Schneider graduated high school, he turned down college for a chance to play pro baseball. The Blue Jays selected him with the 849th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, which means his odds to reach the majors were way less than 1%.

He started at the rookie level of the minor leagues, working his way up over the subsequent six years. He broke out in 2023, smashing 21 home runs for Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate.

Finally, Schneider was called up to the Blue Jays last August, and immediately made an impact. He hit a home run in his first at-bat… at historic Fenway Park!

His moonshot sailed over the iconic Green Monster in left field.

Despite featuring one of the best young rosters in the league, the Blue Jays have been swept out of the playoffs in each of the last two years. They’re desperately in need of clutch performers, and Schneider may be their guy.

He’s already come through with the game-changing swing in two of their five victories. His latest triumph came Monday, when he delivered a key two-run single off of Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo.

Schneider was rewarded with a spot in the starting lineup Tuesday, and the Jays won again. Fans were quick to notice the common denominator.

Davis Schneider!

With hetero Jays fans also hopping onto the Schneider bandwagon, the gays must act if we want to claim him. We’re in need of baseball daddies, too, given the firing of our previous favorite baseball figure: San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kepler, who’s also a great ally.

Given that Schneider made his MLB debut last August, he hasn’t been asked yet about LGBTQ+ inclusion, since Pride nights typically occur in June. The Blue Jays’ Pride festivities last season were littered with controversy, thanks to former pitcher Anthony Bass sharing an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post.

But give credit to Jays fans. When Bass took the mound following his post, he was booed out of the stadium. The team released him shortly thereafter.

With an engaging personality, and super facial hair, Schneider elicits feelings of warmth. He’s part boy, part daddy, and full-on stud.

Who is your all-time favorite baseball crush? Let us know in the comments below…