The internet is losing it over the end of Netflix’s hit series ‘Sex Education’

After an award-winning four-year run, the Netflix dramedy Sex Education has reached its climax. The fourth and final season hit Netflix a week ago, and judging from the tweets below, fans aren’t ready to say goodbye.
Created by playwright and screenwriter Laurie Nunn, Sex Education begins with Moordale Secondary student Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) following in the footsteps of his sex-therapist mom (Gillian Anderson) and offering sex and relationship advice to his classmates.
Those classmates include gay BFF Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), rebel writer Maeve (Emma Mackey), head boy Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), reformed bully Adam (Connor Swindells), reformed mean girl Ruby (Mimi Keene), and brilliant oddball Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood).
And true to its title, Sex Education doesn’t hold back with the sex—or the education. Amidst all the dating, copulating, and masturbating, the series offers important lessons in gender and sexual identities, sexual health, bodily autonomy, consent, empowerment, and experimentation.
Related:
‘Sex Education’: Still redefining what it means to be black and gay on TV
In season two of Netflix’s “Sex Education”, high schooler Eric finally graduates from the sidekick role once reserved for black gay characters on TV into something of a romantic lead.
“I’ve heard stories of families being able to watch it, maybe not together, but different members from different generations watching it and then being able to start conversations with each other and I think that’s cool but mainly I hope people remember the characters in a fond and loving way, and enjoyed spending time with them,” Nunn told Elle in an interview published this month. “At the end of the day, I think that’s why we watch TV, it almost feels like you’re spending time with your friends.”
And here’s how much users of the app formerly known as Twitter will miss those friends:
Related:
From ‘Fellow Travelers’ to ‘Elite’: 15 queer TV shows we’re most excited about this fall
There are new shows, returning favorites, and way more seasons of ‘Drag Race’ headed your way this fall.
2 Comments
someplace
The site now named X will only ever be known as Twitter.
LumpyPillows
I really liked this show. I think they tied up the story well. I would like more too, but the reality is that it had reached a good place to end. I mean Asa Butterfield is now 26.
This show did a great job of dealing with the wild diversity storm that has always been associated with teen years. It did so, when so many other vehicles pushing an agenda have failed. All the LGBTQ flags were present and done well.