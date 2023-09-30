The internet is losing it over the end of Netflix’s hit series ‘Sex Education’

After an award-winning four-year run, the Netflix dramedy Sex Education has reached its climax. The fourth and final season hit Netflix a week ago, and judging from the tweets below, fans aren’t ready to say goodbye.

Created by playwright and screenwriter Laurie Nunn, Sex Education begins with Moordale Secondary student Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) following in the footsteps of his sex-therapist mom (Gillian Anderson) and offering sex and relationship advice to his classmates.

Those classmates include gay BFF Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), rebel writer Maeve (Emma Mackey), head boy Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), reformed bully Adam (Connor Swindells), reformed mean girl Ruby (Mimi Keene), and brilliant oddball Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood).

And true to its title, Sex Education doesn’t hold back with the sex—or the education. Amidst all the dating, copulating, and masturbating, the series offers important lessons in gender and sexual identities, sexual health, bodily autonomy, consent, empowerment, and experimentation.

“I’ve heard stories of families being able to watch it, maybe not together, but different members from different generations watching it and then being able to start conversations with each other and I think that’s cool but mainly I hope people remember the characters in a fond and loving way, and enjoyed spending time with them,” Nunn told Elle in an interview published this month. “At the end of the day, I think that’s why we watch TV, it almost feels like you’re spending time with your friends.”

And here’s how much users of the app formerly known as Twitter will miss those friends:

#SexEducation really tackled:

Sexual assault, asexuality, pansexuality, bisexuality, internalized homophobia, self-harm, anxiety, bullying, stay-at-home mom isolation, CONSENT, adoptive parent anxiety, slutshaming, fear of intimacy, etc. with humor & love

pic.twitter.com/1jKxJx850y — BELIEVE (@mdaktaz) January 19, 2020

There is something Sex Education preaches so subtly well, asides the sex ed. The value of great friendships. — Sunrise (@Easyy_) September 19, 2021

the way sex education snapped with their diverse female cast and characters pic.twitter.com/Q1LswN2wM4 — liz (@rileyluos) January 19, 2020

Shout out to the Sex Education writers for the most amazing line on asexuality: “Sex doesn’t make us whole, so how could you ever be broken?” pic.twitter.com/k2d7kKCRN0 — Naomi Franq (@naomifranq) January 21, 2020

The most powerful moment I’ve seen in tv for a long time. Actually wept #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/hDQgijifbE — Beth ?? (@Beth_penny) January 19, 2020

me: i hate cliches



jackson and viv: popular guy/tutor trope, unlikely friends, confide in eachother



me: i love cliches #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/lLv8Y8gWul — j (@cleojudes) January 18, 2020

I’ve never wanted a TV character to be my friend more than Eric Effiong #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/BMbJBAgSQC — The Cinema Spa (@TheCinemaSpa) September 24, 2023

maeve wiley if you see this im free thursday night are you free thursday night so i can take you out on thursday night if you’re free i’d like to hang out thursday night please message me back if you’re free thursday night when i am free pic.twitter.com/kRKtKLn68A — jerky (@pixelmilfs) January 17, 2020

her healing journey is so special to me, aimee gibbs truly is one of the most special characters to exist #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/SUPi7QdVHu — katie ?’s alex • wembley n1 (@troianns) September 21, 2023

Sex Education is creating British superstar actors the way Skins did — Pistachio (@HarleyShah) May 8, 2022

I want to be best friends with the Sex Education cast how do I do this? — Clauren (@claudiamarks1) January 22, 2020

sex education really did THAT pic.twitter.com/pdcsVwe5se — dais (@crystalvisionsx) August 20, 2020