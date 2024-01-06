The internet is positively gay about Colman, Bomer & all the LGBTQ+ Golden Globe nominees

The Barbenheimer phenomenon not only dominated the summer box office, but Barbie and Oppenheimer have also joined TV’s Succession at the front of the pack of 2024 Golden Globe nominees. Barbie has 10 nominations, Succession has nine, and Oppenheimer is close behind at eight.

But it’s also a big year for LGBTQ+ stars at the Golden Globes, including the nine nominees below, who have already earned rave reviews from fans on social media.

Check out the high praise below, and then tune into the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS or Paramount+ to see who takes home the prizes.

Nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Fellow Travelers

Matt Bomer truly deserves all the accolades for his performance in #FellowTravelers

Hawk Fuller is a complex and original character we've never seen before on screen. Going into this role he literally had nowhere to pull from but within himself to bring this character to life.. — ~~~~ (@plasticdreamss_) January 1, 2024

I love this scene too. Hawk comes out openly about his relationship with Skippy and is totally savage. #mattbomer is brilliant in #FellowTravelers pic.twitter.com/qXoxL41pRW — MattBomerFC (@MattBomerFC) December 26, 2023

What Matt Bomer and Johnathan Bailey had in Fellow Travelers goes beyond on-screen chemistry. They broke my brain. It's one of the most compelling lead pairings I've ever seen, and I will be returning to relive the alchemy for years to come. — Kifo Mungu (@TheAddlepate) December 27, 2023

Colman Domingo

Nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Rustin

I don't see nearly enough praise for Colman Domingo in Rustin. I've been a fan for a long time but this feels like his "I'm here" moment. Nobody can ignore how great this man is anymore! pic.twitter.com/T1rokFQtRW — Curtis (@cinematiccurtis) December 31, 2023

Colman Domingo killed it ??#Rustin — Izzy Xero ? (@IzzyTx6) December 31, 2023

I just saw Rustin. Colman Domingo was superb! — moli gailan (@molicutie) December 30, 2023

Ayo Edebiri

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for The Bear

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in The Bear was totally magnificent pic.twitter.com/l5yTOaJedJ — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) December 30, 2023

Ayo Edebiri is wholesome af in the bear she's captured my heart — Bryce (@TrustingMe1) December 30, 2023

Watching The Bear. Ayo Edebiri is a brilliant actress. — Lee (@MrLNeal) December 29, 2023

Billie Eilish

Nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?”

Billie Eilish’s “What was I made for” makes me scream in the most inhuman way that I didn’t know I was even capable of. Every word is like a punch to my gut — ?????? (@jusmooo) December 27, 2023

ngl billie eilish snapped on ‘What was I Made For?’ i literally cry every single time i listen to it — ????? ?????? (@meshaxtatianna) December 29, 2023

What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish https://t.co/PEqAWD4LzA — Darthsidious (@james_bawuah) December 30, 2023

Jodie Foster

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Nyad

Finishing Nyad, and Jodie Foster is just so damn excellent. — Josh Halstead (@JoshHalstead) December 28, 2023

Watched Nyad — I could watch Jodie Foster stir soup. Also loved seeing women my age kicking ass even as thy were getting their asses kicked. 3.8/5 pic.twitter.com/PirChknYNS — Gwynne (@gwynnek) December 30, 2023

Just watched the film about Diana Nyad – Jodie Foster and Annette Bening are superb! — engteacherabroad (@engteacherabro2) December 30, 2023

Lily Gladstone

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Killers of the Flower Moon

Had been putting off watching Killers of the Flower Moon – mostly due to the 3.5 hour run time but just finished it and wow.



Lily Gladstone, what a performance. — Cllr Kurtis Dickson (@kurtis_dickson) December 31, 2023

just rewatched Killers of the Flower Moon for a second time, and yup, I’m officially on team Lily Gladstone for Best Actress pic.twitter.com/PhtEtnW4uL — bryan with a y (@brybeja) December 27, 2023

Lily Gladstone's performance in KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON is haunting. Days after watching that film I'm still thinking about it. Left such an impression on me. Once-in-a-generation kind of role. pic.twitter.com/yUz4tm9gsN — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) January 2, 2024

Andrew Scott

Nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for All of Us Strangers

Shaken by ALL OF US STRANGERS. An unforgettable depiction of grief and the immortality of love. Andrew Scott, what a gem. And the ending…whew. https://t.co/ez6Ra8NRwZ pic.twitter.com/Ro0ozXECSq — Nadia (@nadreviews) December 31, 2023

I think it’s going to be a while before I recover from ALL OF US STRANGERS!The film tackles such topics as grief, longing, acceptance, & the traumas that haunt us. In a just world, Andrew Scott would be nominated for Best Actor. Mescal, Foy, & Bell are perfect! #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/WTLIx5H2iO — Joshua G (@blueyedguy86) December 30, 2023

Please, please go watch All of Us Strangers. Deeply healing, incredibly emotional, phenomenally shot.



Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal's performances are both devastatingly moving.



But be ready to cry. I didn't think the lump in my throat ever went away. pic.twitter.com/VDFXLw4nmF — jackson hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) December 28, 2023

Bella Ramsey

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for The Last of Us (though Ramsey is nonbinary)

Why is Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us literally the most charming lovely human being? I bet they are so fucking cool irl — Sue Gamma-Beach (@zegemabch) December 31, 2023

Now that I’ve watched The Last of Us, I can say that it’s a good show with a great performance from Bella Ramsey. I am unsure if they’ve entered themselves into contention for an Emmy or not (since categories are gendered), but if they have… they 100% deserve a nomination. pic.twitter.com/bDPiXyMvFr — ??????? sunny day ?? (@littlelostsunny) July 12, 2023

I finally finished The Last of Us (the show) & wow, amazing. Not as good as the game but still moving. Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey were perfect, they freaking owned it, man. Bella Ramsey’s going to be a star. Excellent in a small role in GoT & great in Catherine Called Birdy. — Michael Vazquez (@MichaelV11391) August 18, 2023

Nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

I just finished watching Wanda Sykes' "I'm an Entertainer" comedy show. It was perfection! — Barbara_I (@Barbara102006) May 26, 2023

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer



?????????? — chef the Jeff (@jeffsimbrown) June 3, 2023

WANDA SYKES I’M AN ENTERTAINER via @netflix was so good! Had me laughing out loud the entire hour. Catch it this weekend for some good hearty laughs ????? — BRENTLEY ? (@BrentleyBawn) June 18, 2023