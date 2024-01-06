winning already

The internet is positively gay about Colman, Bomer & all the LGBTQ+ Golden Globe nominees

By
Colman Domingo

The Barbenheimer phenomenon not only dominated the summer box office, but Barbie and Oppenheimer have also joined TV’s Succession at the front of the pack of 2024 Golden Globe nominees. Barbie has 10 nominations, Succession has nine, and Oppenheimer is close behind at eight.

But it’s also a big year for LGBTQ+ stars at the Golden Globes, including the nine nominees below, who have already earned rave reviews from fans on social media. 

Check out the high praise below, and then tune into the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS or Paramount+ to see who takes home the prizes.

Matt Bomer

Nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Fellow Travelers

Colman Domingo

Nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Rustin

Ayo Edebiri

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for The Bear

Billie Eilish

Nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?”

Jodie Foster

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Nyad

Lily Gladstone

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Killers of the Flower Moon

Andrew Scott

Nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for All of Us Strangers

Bella Ramsey

Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for The Last of Us (though Ramsey is nonbinary)

Wanda Sykes

Nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

