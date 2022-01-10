Mj Rodriguez reacts to becoming first trans actress to win a Golden Globe

Pose star Mj Rodriguez was among the winners at last night’s subdued and low-key Golden Globes ceremony. Rodriguez, 31, won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. In doing so, she became the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe.

Winners were announced online. Reacting to her win, Rodriguez took to social media, posting: “OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you!

“This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes

Rodriguez also paid tribute to the other nominees in her category: “To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

The Golden Globes is run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The event, previously regarded as a key component of awards season, was rocked by controversy last year when it emerged it had a severe lack of diversity among its judges. There were also allegations of the HFPA accepting lavish gifts from some of the companies pushing particular nominees.

The ensuing fallout saw stars such as Tom Cruise hand back their awards in protest. Many of the big PR firms that worked with the event stepped back from their involvement, and it was dropped by NBC.

The HFPA has taken steps to address the issues, but the controversy, and the ongoing pandemic, resulted in this year’s event being pared down. Winners were announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. There were no celebrity guests, no red carpet, and no TV coverage or live stream. Instead, winners were announced online and via social media.

The big winners of the night were Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Jane Campion’s The Power of The Dog.

The former took Best Musical/Comedy, with Rachel Zegler also awarded Best Actress and Ariana DeBose Best Supporting Actress (in a Musical or Comedy).

Power of the Dog took Best Motion Picture, Drama, with Jane Campion picking up Best Director and Kodi Smit-McPhee taking Best Supporting Actor in that category.

Will Smith won Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in King Richard, while Nicole Kidman took Best Actress for playing Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe winners below.

• Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) – WINNER

Omar Sy (“Lupin)

• Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision“)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) – WINNER

• Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) – WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

• Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) – WINNER

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”) – WINNER

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

• Best Television Series, Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Post”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” – WINNER

• Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) – WINNER

• Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) – WINNER

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”)

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) – WINNER

Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

• Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) – WINNER

• Best Original Score, Motion Picture

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer – WINNER

• Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) – WINNER

• Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video) – WINNER

• Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”) – WINNER

• Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – WINNER

• Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) – WINNER

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

• Best Picture, Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car” – WINNER

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

• Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast” (Focus Features) – WINNER

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) – WINNER

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

• Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“CODA” (Apple)

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – WINNER

• Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

• Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER

• Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – WINNER

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”