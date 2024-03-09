Bad Bunny, gay Barbie tees & Meryl Streep sees the future: 10 things we’re obsessed with this Oscars season

Image Credit: Getty Images/Warner Bros./Searchlight Pictures

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

We’re not talking about Christmas. Nor are we hinting at Madonna bringing out Kylie Minogue or the start of Daylight Savings Time. But those are definitely positives.

We’re referring to this weekend’s Oscars –– the world’s most glamorous, star-powered, three hour-plus awards show. And most importantly, an ample opportunity for gays to share their plentiful pop-culture opinions with anyone who will listen.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Honestly, it’s been a hard week –– we were reminded how expensive it is being gay, Grindr announced new changes, and Nicholas Galitzine got us needlessly fired up.

Hollywood’s biggest night offers us a temporary reprieve from day-to-day life. Even if Oppenheimer will likely sweep and they snubbed All of Us Strangers. (We love you, Andrew Scott!)

The 96th Academy Awards air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 10 on ABC. And based on the show’s history of on-air drama, you’re going to want to tune in live. Or at least stalk social media for a play-by-play.

Without further ado, the Oscar goes to… these 10 things that we’re obsessed with this awards season.

1. Barbie(TM): The World Tour by Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal

The hardest part about awards season ending? We won’t see Margot Robbie don any more Barbie-inspired lewks on the red carpet! Throughout the press tour for last year’s highest-grossing movie, the Barbie star dedicated herself to her plastic counterpart, wearing recreations of the doll’s most iconic outfits. These weren’t just any off-the-rack Amazon costumes –– in fact, a lot of them were Versace –– but the actors’ strike cut the tour short, meaning there’s so many fits we didn’t even get to see.

Thankfully, Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal documented their herstoric endeavor in Barbie (TM): The World Tour –– available for pre-order for $49.50 on Amazon. Featuring photos by fashion photog Craig McDean, written contributions from Robbie, and sketches, this hardcover is destined to live on the coffee tables of boys who grew up playing with Barbies for years to come.

2. “I don’t think we have enough hot dogs” Baseball Hat

Image Credit: Etsy/Netflix

Todd Haynes’ May December only snagged one nom at this year’s Oscars (Best Original Screenplay), but his high-camp Netflix flick won’t soon be forgotten by the gays. If not for Natalie Portman’s detached but enchanted performance, then for this lisped line reading from queen Julianne Moore: “I don’t think we have enough hot dogs.”

It’s a bizarre and dramatic piece of dialogue, fully deserving of its memorialization on this quirky Baseball Hat, available in a handful of colors for $38 on Etsy. Justice for Gracie!

3. The ABCs of Book Banning

I’m an unashamed film geek when it comes to the Academy Awards, and one of my favorite categories to follow is Best Documentary Short. The five nominees typically play in a program at indie theaters across the country, but most of them are available on streaming, like arguable frontrunner The ABCs of Book Banning on Paramount+.

Much has been made about conservative school boards banning books featuring age-appropriate LGBTQ+ and racial themes, but the directors don’t get bogged down by the politics. Instead, they turn to elementary-aged students and authors –– like Lil Miss Hot Mess who penned The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish –– who speak to the actual victims of the right-wing panic. As one kid points out: “Everyone deserves to have these beautiful books to read, to learn, etcetera!”

4. “Your generosity conceals something dirtier and meaner.”

recently watched anatomy of a fall and this scene absolutely shook me. "your generosity conceals something dirtier and meaner." well good god sandra hüller ? pic.twitter.com/MN76oR6CNU — thirteen ? (@cherruph) February 29, 2024

If you haven’t seen French legal drama –– and surprise five-time nominee –– Anatomy of a Fall, you’re missing out! It’s the type of film that would never fall on American moviegoers’ radar without Oscars pickup, but it’s a riveting story about a writer (Best Actress nominee Sandra Hüller) trying to prove her innocence after her husband’s mysterious death.

There’s queer affairs! Unexpected twists! An adorable dog! And of course, incredible dialogue delivered with intense ferocity, like when Hüller spits: “Your generosity conceals something dirtier and meaner.” Naturally, film gays have crowned her queen.

5. Gay Barbie Tees

Image Credit: Etsy

Although Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig was snubbed for Best Director, her drenched-in-pink, larger-than-life ode to the world’s most popular toy –– with surprising commentary on capitalism and the patriarchy –– was an undeniable cultural phenomenon. (Can you tell I’ve seen this movie six times?)

Because of Gerwig, Barbie and Ken (or Ken and Allan for the gays) will be a go-to couples’ Halloween costume for years to come –– and Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” solidified an eternal spot on queer club playlists. If your closet is missing some pink (or you want to be the hit at any Fire Island party this summer) I highly recommend snagging some gay Barbie apparel, like a Bearbie or Twink tee ($25 each on Etsy), or this Earring Magic Ken shirt ($26.50) paying homage to the discontinued and queer-coded real-life doll.

6. Bad Bunny presenting at the big show

Bad Bunny has been announced as a presenter at this year’s #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CC5z4sS7Gn — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 29, 2024

No, this hunky Puerto Rican rapper is not nominated for an Oscar. (Although he shared an award-worthy lip lock with Gael García Bernal in 2023’s Cassandro, a biopic on queer wrestler Saúl Armemndáriz.)

Bad Bunny is only presenting at this year’s show, but the style savvy 29-year-old can turn a lewk. Consider this my thank-you to showrunner Raj Kapoor, who’s also bringing back the show’s “Fab Five” presentations for acting categories.

7. Poor Things (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Vinyl

Image Credit: Waxwork Records

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things (which is nominated for 11 awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress) is absurd, divisive, hilarious, and captivating. Basically, Bella Baxter, portrayed by Emma Stone, is like if Frankenstein was a woman who learned she was hot.

You know you’ve got a cult arthouse film if its soundtrack comes to vinyl. And fittingly, Poor Things‘ spiraling score, from first-time composer Jerskin Fendrix, is being pressed on a gorgeous purple and pink painted splatter disc, on pre-order for $32 online.

8. Da’Vine Joy Randolph. That’s it

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nothing is guaranteed at the Academy Awards. (Remember the Moonlight and La La Land fiasco?!) But Da’Vine Joy Randolph cinching the trophy for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers is practically guaranteed.

With a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award under her belt, it’s gratifying to see an incredible actress receive her due. Especially after Hulu unforgivably canceled her 2020 series High Fidelity after one season. And she was dragged into the mess that was The Idol.

9. Getting too competitive in Oscar party games

Image Credit: Etsy/Etsy/Amazon

Permission to be overly invested in the outcome of awards shows is a gay privilege. And predictably, this year’s Best Actress race is sure to inspire endless and divisive discourse.

We affectionately refer to the Academy Awards as “the Gay Super Bowl” –– except for that year Madonna did the halftime show –– so it’s no surprise that the best Oscar parties are usually helmed by the gays. Unfortunately, we’re destined to a lifetime of competing with the budget and star power of Elton John.

Still, there’s a few surefire ways to make your get-together sparkle, like these Oscar Award Wine Charms ($15), a rousing round of Award Show Bingo ($8 template on Etsy), or betting on ballots. Still, if your picks fail to stack up, you can flex your film knowledge with a movie trivia game like Cinema Quiz ($20 on Amazon).

10. Meryl Streep Tarot Cards

Image Credit: Smith Street Gift

I’m of the personal belief that Meryl Streep should be nominated at every Academy Awards. Even if she didn’t release a movie. And apparently, I’m not the only prophet of the Hollywood high priestess.

If you’re ever looking to evoke the spiritual powers of Julia Child, Miranda Priestly or Donna from Mamma Mia, you can turn to Meryl Tarot ($21.72 at Amazon) featuring future-seeing cards adorned with her most iconic characters. If anyone can save us, it’s her.

Don't forget to share:

This article includes links that may result in a small affiliate share for purchased products, which helps support independent LGBTQ+ media.