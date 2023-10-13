The latest bearded bro discourse online has the gays feeling hot (and hairy)

We mustache you a question… how do you feel about this mustache?

The facial hair debate has reared its furry chin on Gay Twitter X once again.

It all started when @tugbarks shared a cropped pic of a man with a thick ‘stashe and a fairly full beard. “I’ll be the house-wife if his facial hair is like this,” they wrote. (Whatever happened to “Nice beard, bro”?!)

i'll be the house-wife if his facial hair is like this pic.twitter.com/h3hVsrGilM — tucker (@tugbarks) October 10, 2023

It did not take long for the queer community to roll through in the comments and quotes. As of this writing, the post has been viewed more than 4.2 million times and received over 12,000 likes.

Some users shared their point of view by sharing their own facial hair.

I’m rocking that look too pic.twitter.com/dA1L8wr87h — Beardsman Dave (@BeardsmanD) October 11, 2023

On the other hand, some users weighed in with their own scientific anecdotal experience with bearded men, based on interactions with their, erm, nether regions.

it’s hot until you get a rash cus they don’t condition ? https://t.co/e6OMiszGiq — Robbie (@robardzr) October 12, 2023

one time a guy with one of these *** my *** for like 30 min and I had rug burn on my **** for like a week ? https://t.co/0cOcyCXzNQ — diet drake (@kadeemsonline) October 11, 2023

And still, other users chimed in with their own horny fantasies. Put down the razor, and nobody gets hurt!

I just now that being rimmed by a man like this will change my life https://t.co/nJ0x5vVgDj — Lewis ? #RWRB (@castorandpollvx) October 12, 2023

However, the oddest part of the whole discussion ended up being the mystery man in question (whose eyes are cropped out of the pic).

Some studious users pointed out that it appears to be former pro wrestler Joey Ryan, who was best known for his signature move the “YouPorn Plex,” also called “the penis flip.”

When opponents would attempt to grab his crotch, Ryan would seemingly use his d*ck to flip them over. (Fingers crossed Zac Efron attempts a similar maneuver in his new wrestling flick The Iron Claw.)

More recently, Ryan was accused of sexual assault and harassment by at least 17 women and subsequently kicked out of Impact Wrestling. But this past fall, him and his beard were spotted working at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Perhaps another bearded bro would have better proved the point. Might we recommend burly bearded Paul Rudd from gay romcom Ideal Home? We would be his house-wife.

Of all the photos you could’ve used, you used the worst person as an example. (Joey Ryan, google him) — Carl 🦩 (@deadeditors_) October 12, 2023

From the discourse around #BeardedButtigieg, to the study that found 47% of beards contain fecal matter, both sides make strong points. But it seems this is just another issue we’ll never see eye to eye (or lip to lip) on.

Regardless, @fadopapi kind of gagged us here at Queerty with this one:

this is one of those 'not enough gay men talk about this' posts that inspire cringey thinkpieces that no one wants to read https://t.co/76oxcEkh0R — ?? autumn vibes joe ?? (@fadopapi) October 12, 2023

Below, check out some of the funniest posts from the latest round of mustache discourse.

But what if underneath that there’s no lips? What then? https://t.co/0As34i7U6W pic.twitter.com/4UrC9nxcuo — sam (@ablondeblond) October 13, 2023

this the worst type of facial hair of them all https://t.co/VykNSM9OSu — cipriota (@giftfrmvirgos) October 12, 2023

the hold this physiognomy has had on the gay community for the last ten years is apocalyptic https://t.co/h6ROXowrqc — helluva bottom carter (@HelluvaBttmCrtr) October 12, 2023

that damn bear smile killing yall??? “hey bud how’s it going?” https://t.co/GquGWpt0lH — matt (@mattemattmatte) October 12, 2023

If a mustache covers your teeth I don't trust you. Also when people hold their mouths this tight in photos I assume things about your teeth so this is two nos https://t.co/8fKEIFmond — Circular God Theory (@DNA56165728) October 13, 2023

this is the sluttiest thing a man can wear https://t.co/TELJp0HMz6 — cud (@maicud) October 11, 2023

If you have facial hair like this HIT ME UPPPP https://t.co/YSiHsZurXV — Mikehole ???? (@MichaelDrummey) October 11, 2023

didn't mean to moan like that my bad https://t.co/8t4OF9Q9go — lucas (@lcspzt) October 11, 2023