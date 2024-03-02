The thirst for Timothée Chalamet & the rest of the ‘Dune 2’ cast has the internet by the throat

Dune: Part Two has arrived—with one of the best-looking casts that have ever graced the silver screen.

We’re talking Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa aren’t reprising their parts from 2021’s Dune, but in their stead, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux have joined the action for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel.

In Dune: Part Two—which continues the story from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel—Paul Atreides (Chalamet) unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

And based on the thirst tweets below, some moviegoers would risk it all—even sand getting into body crevices—for a shot with the Dune: Part Two actors. Or even that infamous popcorn bucket…

Timothée Chalamet

Every shot of #TimothéeChalamet in #Dune should be framed and hung in a museum pic.twitter.com/I1oCbSGXFz — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) October 23, 2021

Timothée Chalamet run his fingers through his hair fast and HOT ? in Seoul, South Korea for #DunePartTwo promo fan event. pic.twitter.com/P1lGP9pDPw — linny.stans (@LinnyStans) February 22, 2024

Austin Butler

i'd go gay for austin butler — daniel (@plsblessmysoul) March 3, 2014

BREAKING NEWS: Austin Butler is the love of my life.



That’s it. pic.twitter.com/Op7vmykI3b — daily austin butler ? (@archivebutler) November 2, 2022

I am concerned how horny I am for na-Baron Feyd Rautha. I didn’t find Austin Butler hot until he was shaved, had his teeth blackened, and showed insatiable bloodlust. Fuck me up, I can fix him I swear pic.twitter.com/0NFNB6S9Ts — idk anymore guys (@sammyvoodoo) February 26, 2024

Austin Butler is hot. I mean my gawd. ?? pic.twitter.com/gZeVSeTFzj — Rae Ro Ford ?????? (@rrfchica80) February 25, 2024

Zendaya

Zendaya 2024, more gorgeous than ever. pic.twitter.com/NMdgH0AIPA — Sexy Heels, Sexy Legs, Sexy Faces – Bill & Nicole (@BillTrader11) February 21, 2024

zendaya is so FINE. pic.twitter.com/1uBVo1bECH — Film Updates (@cuntrodrigo) November 23, 2022

Zendaya has to be the finest woman to ever step foot on the planet pic.twitter.com/OYNIJxsaxp — ??a? (@destroynectar) February 18, 2024

Rebecca Ferguson

The beautiful Rebecca Ferguson in DUNE : PART TWO pic.twitter.com/fHGq2r8Nqo — Fi Archives (@Fi_Atreides) February 3, 2024

Rebecca Ferguson is really one of the most beautiful people alivepic.twitter.com/F2w8DMV4J2 — shaf (@waynegilante) July 29, 2023

Something I noticed watching DUNE PART ONE last night in a cinema, Rebecca Ferguson really is beautiful pic.twitter.com/rj6yrkANCr — Simon Waite (@thecinemascene) February 25, 2024

Rebecca Ferguson could punch me and I would thank her profusely pic.twitter.com/OPFqPE44nN — Grazi (@mandckatan) November 8, 2021

Josh Brolin

Man Josh Brolin is so damn handsome — Y (@xoettevy) May 9, 2020

Josh Brolin is so intense and really hot too — Tafadzwa (@HarrisonGumede) April 16, 2022

ngl I would let josh brolin break me in half — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) October 8, 2023

Dave Bautista

I’ve been obsessed with Dave Bautista for abt 10 years. Seems like a fun dude to be around, sexy as hell, and I love his politics. pic.twitter.com/gCDU9wK43Y — ? Sassenach (@sass3366) July 3, 2021

Dave Bautista has sexy hands pic.twitter.com/2hCH9UScG0 — milf scholar // mordecai nation (@scholarisstupid) June 27, 2020

Dave Bautista is super sexy right — Corrina (????) (@corrinasonline) January 4, 2023

Javier Bardem

Finally watching #Dune and OMG Javier Bardem is so hot in it pic.twitter.com/gpoUR4ylXe — ghost???? (@pancakebara) March 13, 2022

javier bardem is so sexy MMMPPH — benny (@soggydonksey9) September 20, 2023

javier bardem genuinely scares me but i would still have sex with him — babyfatherpancakes (@moldycarrotcake) February 1, 2023

Javier Bardem is so fine — Ink Demon (@satantits) April 23, 2022

Florence Pugh

lord have mercy please I’m just a humble gay I can’t take anymore of these hot af Florence Pugh looks ?? https://t.co/Ezdloj7ZTw — flo (@_crusades_) February 18, 2024

i wish i was a bowling ball so florence pugh could put 3 fingers in me pic.twitter.com/lSD2sT2L3A — casey (@stcrkova) October 1, 2022

only florence pugh could make me jealous of a wall pic.twitter.com/t9yDO8GiwT — edie (@dee_laa_) December 24, 2022

Léa Seydoux

Lea Seydoux is so beautiful ??? pic.twitter.com/fsgkSTb2jp — Celebrity Addict (@celebs_beauty) August 27, 2020

I would let lea seydoux steal my catalytic converter — ???????? (@sixscosepoise) March 23, 2023

Léa Seydoux could use the voice on me whenever she wants to. Needed more of her Dune Part 2. pic.twitter.com/MhSl8zBitM — Jonathan (@oooojonathan) February 27, 2024

i would like to be kidnapped by lea seydoux and then forced to be her little man servant. if anyone knows how to make this happen please lmk — Samuel (@djbattlehead) February 26, 2024

The popcorn bucket

Why would a guy need a date when he has the Dune popcorn bucket? pic.twitter.com/z8pFJNSadI — Scrümbled Eggs ?? (@scrumble_eggs) February 21, 2024

Now seen half a dozen of you sickos say you will, without any subtlety or innuendo, fuck the DUNE bucket. And all I have to say is…yeah. I think we’re all going to fuck the DUNE bucket. https://t.co/513cJdkFMI — Andrew Clark (@AndrewLeeClark) January 26, 2024

The things I’d do for a Dune popcorn bucket… ? — ???Räven ? TFF ? (@Raven_ArcticFox) February 26, 2024

You you already know what I’m gonna be Dune 2 it https://t.co/fUJendbtkr — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) January 26, 2024