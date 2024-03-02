The thirst for Timothée Chalamet & the rest of the ‘Dune 2’ cast has the internet by the throat

Dune: Part Two has arrived—with one of the best-looking casts that have ever graced the silver screen.
We’re talking Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa aren’t reprising their parts from 2021’s Dune, but in their stead, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux have joined the action for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel.
In Dune: Part Two—which continues the story from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel—Paul Atreides (Chalamet) unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.
And based on the thirst tweets below, some moviegoers would risk it all—even sand getting into body crevices—for a shot with the Dune: Part Two actors. Or even that infamous popcorn bucket…
Timothée Chalamet
Austin Butler
Zendaya
Rebecca Ferguson
Josh Brolin
Related:
Josh Brolin’s homoerotic ode to Timothée Chalamet will leave you with so many questions
Apparently, Josh Brolin was so beguiled by the blockbuster boy wonder that he wrote him an oddly thirsty poem.
Dave Bautista
Javier Bardem
Florence Pugh
Léa Seydoux
The popcorn bucket
2 Comments
theaterbloke
I’m glad social media didn’t have this hold on our lives in 1984 or 2000. We’d be posting thirst traps of Kyle Maclachlan, Sting, Alec Newman, Matt Keeslar, etc.
Gadfeal
“One of the best looking cast”?? Has the author even looked at the past 50 years of TV or Movies? Timothée, bless his soul, is a nice looking seemingly-teenager – but not anything remarkable in the looks department. Austin Butler is a nice looking man with thick lips and clear eyes, but he is no runway model with his long narrow face.