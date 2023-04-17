These pics of a young Ron DeSantis sparked a war on Gay Twitter™

credit: Shutterstock

For the love of god, stop thirsting over fascists.

Gay Twitter™’s latest controversy started when pics of Florida Gov. Ron ‘Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis in high school resurfaced on Reddit. An old classmate apparently found their yearbook and posted photos of DeSantis as a teenager, including headshots and pics from homecoming.

The photos quickly spread across social media faster than a Florida book ban.

When they made it to Twitter, plenty of folks pointed out that everything about DeSantis as a teen screams stereotypical ‘90s bully, questionable middle part and all.

Ron DeSantis is a year younger than me. Every one in my high-school that had this haircut was a massive asshole.? pic.twitter.com/gMhp5E46K9 — Rob Israel (@robisraelart) April 16, 2023

Nobody:

Ron DeSantis in high school: pic.twitter.com/WjOKDOdwkl — Jude ??? (@OregonMapGuy) April 17, 2023

That’s like the haircut an order of monks would pick to make sure they couldn’t get laid — TheGuillotineWhisperer (@GuilWhisperer) April 16, 2023

Ron DeSantis in high school looks like the villain in an after-school movie about the evils of bullying. pic.twitter.com/MfW3aHwo0S — Jim Wainwright (@wainwright_II) April 15, 2023

It was all fun and games until a tweet went viral apparently calling the raging conservative attractive. A gay user posted DeSantis’ yearbook photo with the caption “Oh…”

A two-letter caption may not sound like much, but it was more than enough to catch Twitter’s attention.

Let’s unpack everything wrong with this. First of all, DeSantis is one of America’s most prominent homophobes, responsible for enacting Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Besides being a horrible person who would never support gay people (let alone sleep with them), the pictures in question show DeSantis as a high schooler, meaning he’s likely underage. Common sense, people.

Naturally, Gay Twitter swiftly mobilized to drag the original poster for filth. There were plenty of critiques about some gay men’s tendency to prioritize horniness over morals…

Not only are you lusting for a fascist but you are doing it over pictures of when he was a minor https://t.co/6XOi3w1v0S — DINNINIT (@exstatikk) April 16, 2023

what is it with white queer people and always thirsting over the people that want to mass murder every marginalized community in america this is not normal yall are extremely weird https://t.co/T7Tq22Ec82 — Melia / May / Jonas / Star / scary Danny ?????? (@Star_isnt_funny) April 16, 2023

Oh, and lemme guess, you were one of them mfs who thought you could fix this one too?



BE SERIOUS. https://t.co/IqPOs0rCFz pic.twitter.com/ZhkPfS8uRC — Solomon ??? Boost Pinned! (@BIGCATBLUES) April 17, 2023

white gays weakest link etc etc https://t.co/XJE0A2jHki — Xavier's Online (@xaviersonline) April 17, 2023

This is why queer people aren’t rising up. The white people really don’t give af about themselves! Imagine getting horny for someone who hates you this much! https://t.co/JAYKma0XTg — villaintuna (@edgeslayer) April 16, 2023

…along with a barrage of good old-fashioned insults.

You would fuck a crown of thorns starfish if it had a strong jawline https://t.co/y8IAjSyKFB — Hicc ?? (@radheeleryaoi) April 16, 2023

Why are ppl simping over him, he looks like the type of dude you’d cover ur drink around if you saw him at a party ? https://t.co/qt3c2kuiJC — Shahrzad • ?????? ???????? (@jihadi_commie) April 17, 2023

You can literally go to your local grocery store and find plenty of average white guys with male pattern baldness that aren’t bigots https://t.co/IFArJ148nj — Alex (@battlehuntz) April 16, 2023

Bottom line: Don’t horny-post about people who want to eradicate your community, or you’ll get rightfully dragged through the mud.