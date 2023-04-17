don't say it

These pics of a young Ron DeSantis sparked a war on Gay Twitter™

By
Ron DeSantis at a press conferene
credit: Shutterstock

For the love of god, stop thirsting over fascists.

Gay Twitter™’s latest controversy started when pics of Florida Gov. Ron ‘Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis in high school resurfaced on Reddit. An old classmate apparently found their yearbook and posted photos of DeSantis as a teenager, including headshots and pics from homecoming.

The photos quickly spread across social media faster than a Florida book ban.

When they made it to Twitter, plenty of folks pointed out that everything about DeSantis as a teen screams stereotypical ‘90s bully, questionable middle part and all.

It was all fun and games until a tweet went viral apparently calling the raging conservative attractive. A gay user posted DeSantis’ yearbook photo with the caption “Oh…”

A two-letter caption may not sound like much, but it was more than enough to catch Twitter’s attention.

Let’s unpack everything wrong with this. First of all, DeSantis is one of America’s most prominent homophobes, responsible for enacting Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Besides being a horrible person who would never support gay people (let alone sleep with them), the pictures in question show DeSantis as a high schooler, meaning he’s likely underage. Common sense, people.

Naturally, Gay Twitter swiftly mobilized to drag the original poster for filth. There were plenty of critiques about some gay men’s tendency to prioritize horniness over morals…

…along with a barrage of good old-fashioned insults.

Bottom line: Don’t horny-post about people who want to eradicate your community, or you’ll get rightfully dragged through the mud.

