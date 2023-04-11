DeSantis, McConnell, Graham, oh my! The GOP’s biggest turds get fabulous ‘Rupublican’ drag makeovers

credit: Instagram (@rupublicans)

The garbage girlies are living their worst damn lives and now they are beat for the gawds too!

As the horrible dregs of the Republican party continue to wage their war against the LGBTQ+ community, a new Instagram account is taking their wrinkled, haggard mugs and grooming them into the most fabulous drag queens they could ever hope to be.

Unlike all the anti-drag lawmakers that have recently been outed as having dabbled in drag in the past, this new batch of bigots’ gender-bending lewks are actually flawless.

Using AI-generated art, GOP turds like Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence have been transformed into glamorous queens with full face, luxurious wigs and more feathers, lace and sequins than all the banned drag brunches in Florida. Category is: high-fascist eleganza for your last nerve!

In addition to getting gag-worthy makeovers, each also received their new official drag names, such as: Lady Graham Cracker, Rhonda Santy and Mother Pence. Kitara Ravache is shook!

The images are the handiwork of the Rupublicans Instagram account, which began posting on March 30th and has since gone viral on various social media platforms racking up likes and follows in red and blue states alike.

In response to all the love it has been getting, the account issued a statement on Tuesday explaining their motivation for making the worst of the worst look so damn gorgeous.

“Drag artists have brought me joy, laughter, helped heal old wounds, and give me permission to love myself-and I’m not the only one,” read a message on the account’s Instagram Story. “Now let’s get real kittens. Drag isn’t lip-syncing; it’s art, it’s heart, and oh honey, it’s protest.”

They also shared a message for all the homophobes continuing to come for drag and the queer community.

“To those in power serving up false narratives like an overcooked wig at a drag brunch, listen up: we’re here, we’re queer, an we ain’t going anywhere. So sit down, quit your nonsense, grab some popcorn, and get ready to be dazzled. Better yet, why not throw on a dress and join the revolution? EVERYBODY SAY LOVE! *tongue pop*”

While the use of AI has been called into question with deepfake videos furthering disinformation, no one in their right mind would ever believe any of these goons would have the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent – or balls – to actually attempt to look this fierce.

So without further ado, please welcome to the stage the season 1 cast of the Rupublicans:

Anita Filibust-Her McConnell (aka Sen. Mitch McConnell)

Mother Pence (aka Mike Pence)

Cruzella Deville (aka Sen. Ted Cruz)

Ms. GoldenGaetz Showers (aka Rep. Matt Gaetz)

Speaker Sparklebottom (aka House Speaker Kevin McCarthy)

Lady Graham Cracker (aka Sen. Lindsey Graham)

Miss Misinformation (aka Stephen Bannon)

Rhonda Santy (aka Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis)

Miss Hawl-About-Me (aka Sen. Josh Hawley)

Claretta Corrupta (aka Justice Clarence Thomas)

Rudy Garland (aka Rudy Giuliani)

Check back for updates as we’re still missing the new lewk of nobody’s favorite one term, twice impeached, and newly indicted former White House occupant.