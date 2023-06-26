This 6’3 Illinois politician got wet at Chicago Pride & of course Gay Twitter™ took notice

What qualities do you look for in a politician? Strong morals? Level-headedness? How about the ability to win a wet T-shirt contest? Alexander “Alexi” Giannoulias is your man.
Giannoulias has served as Illinois’ Secretary of State since January of this year. He’s straight, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating Chicago Pride this weekend in classic fashion: by attending the parade, then posting a thirst trap to social media.
Like lots of parade attendees, Giannoulias got caught in the rain. It got his T-shirt soaking wet, putting Giannoulias’ physique on full display. (He used to be a professional basketball player, if you couldn’t guess.) He posted a picture of his drenched look with the caption, “Thank you Illinois for making me so proud to live here and work for you!” He added that his “Jordans got soaked,” but let’s be real — no one was looking at his shoes.
Naturally, Gay Twitter™ went feral, with queer Illinoisans taking particular in their taste in politicians.
Jordan’s aren’t the only thing soaked.— Kamala’s Venn Diagram (@MarkMyT) June 25, 2023
suddenly Illinois looks lovely— Jack Petocz 🏳️🌈 (@Jack_Petocz) June 26, 2023
Well, don’t fire your PR person— Hon. Bill Stephens 🏳️🌈 (@BStingSTL) June 26, 2023
all right everyone settle down… pic.twitter.com/ClIsIrYjA2— Reggie Newton 🇺🇸⚖️🎶 (@reggienewton22) June 25, 2023
And don’t worry, you’re allowed to thirst over Giannoulias: his politics only make him hotter. His platform as Secretary of State prioritizes voting rights, tightening up ethics, criminal justice reform, and enhancing libraries. What’s not to like?
Giannoulias wasn’t the only politician wilding out at Chicago Pride. It so happens that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was also at the parade, where reportedly, someone tossed him a Jell-O shot from the crowd. Pritzker caught it one-handed and downed it without missing a beat. If all politics were like this, America would have no issues with voter turnout.
And like Giannoulias, Pritzker’s politics check out, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. He has the receipts to prove it: Pritzker’s been marching for gay rights since before it was cool.
Their methods may be unconventional, but with Giannoulias and Pritzker in charge of Illinois, the state’s future looks bright — or at least, it’s easy on the eyes.
11 Comments
Pietro D
Nice enough……..but much “ado about nothing”.
Mon Dieu! Americans must be desperate!
dbmcvey
And the French insisted Jerry Lewis was a genius.
fredk
Alas, American politicians can’t all look like French bon bon stud Eric Zemmour I guess.
dwick
someone left Eric Zemmour out in the sun too long-all dried out like a raisin
carllonghorn
Well, not all Americans are, how you say, desperate, but many of us live in states where the assaults on our civil liberties and rights are very, very real. So not sure why you are so cavalier about this story. And actually, if you look around wherever the hell it is you live, you might find a group of nationalists and right wing groups coming after you as well – they are all over Europe, not just in American. Have a great day.
JTinToronto
Too bad he’s straight, otherwise he would be the perfect man. I think my bias is showing. Pardon me.
[email protected]
Does he also have a nipple ring, or is that just the way the wet t-shirt is clinging to that fine chest? ?
Huron132
If the world was standing on it’s correct axis. Every state would have strong confident leaders such as these men. I’m not from Illinois, but if I were looking to move I now know one state to consider. We need more fearless leaders like these good men.aybe someday they will come to DC and kick some a$$es!
dbmcvey
Works for me!
avesraggiana
Any man with abs like that has just GOT TO BE gay.
Robert Bradley
I’m from Illinois and nominate him for president. PLEASE