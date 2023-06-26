wet t-shirt contest

This 6’3 Illinois politician got wet at Chicago Pride & of course Gay Twitter™ took notice

By · 11 comments

What qualities do you look for in a politician? Strong morals? Level-headedness? How about the ability to win a wet T-shirt contest? Alexander “Alexi” Giannoulias is your man.

Giannoulias has served as Illinois’ Secretary of State since January of this year. He’s straight, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating Chicago Pride this weekend in classic fashion: by attending the parade, then posting a thirst trap to social media.

Like lots of parade attendees, Giannoulias got caught in the rain. It got his T-shirt soaking wet, putting Giannoulias’ physique on full display. (He used to be a professional basketball player, if you couldn’t guess.) He posted a picture of his drenched look with the caption, “Thank you Illinois for making me so proud to live here and work for you!” He added that his “Jordans got soaked,” but let’s be real — no one was looking at his shoes.

Naturally, Gay Twitter™ went feral, with queer Illinoisans taking particular in their taste in politicians.

And don’t worry, you’re allowed to thirst over Giannoulias: his politics only make him hotter. His platform as Secretary of State prioritizes voting rights, tightening up ethics, criminal justice reform, and enhancing libraries. What’s not to like?

Giannoulias wasn’t the only politician wilding out at Chicago Pride. It so happens that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was also at the parade, where reportedly, someone tossed him a Jell-O shot from the crowd. Pritzker caught it one-handed and downed it without missing a beat. If all politics were like this, America would have no issues with voter turnout.

And like Giannoulias, Pritzker’s politics check out, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. He has the receipts to prove it: Pritzker’s been marching for gay rights since before it was cool.

Their methods may be unconventional, but with Giannoulias and Pritzker in charge of Illinois, the state’s future looks bright — or at least, it’s easy on the eyes.