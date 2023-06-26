This 6’3 Illinois politician got wet at Chicago Pride & of course Gay Twitter™ took notice

What qualities do you look for in a politician? Strong morals? Level-headedness? How about the ability to win a wet T-shirt contest? Alexander “Alexi” Giannoulias is your man.

Giannoulias has served as Illinois’ Secretary of State since January of this year. He’s straight, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating Chicago Pride this weekend in classic fashion: by attending the parade, then posting a thirst trap to social media.

Like lots of parade attendees, Giannoulias got caught in the rain. It got his T-shirt soaking wet, putting Giannoulias’ physique on full display. (He used to be a professional basketball player, if you couldn’t guess.) He posted a picture of his drenched look with the caption, “Thank you Illinois for making me so proud to live here and work for you!” He added that his “Jordans got soaked,” but let’s be real — no one was looking at his shoes.

Thank you Illinois for making me so proud to live here and work for you! #Pride2023 ???????? (Jordan’s got soaked ????) pic.twitter.com/1Eb9cDZpsb — Alexi Giannoulias (@Giannoulias) June 25, 2023

Naturally, Gay Twitter™ went feral, with queer Illinoisans taking particular in their taste in politicians.

Jordan’s aren’t the only thing soaked. — Kamala’s Venn Diagram (@MarkMyT) June 25, 2023

i’m really passionate about illinois politics actually https://t.co/zvjWvqzIcv — rhys ???????? (@saccharinegreen) June 26, 2023

suddenly Illinois looks lovely — Jack Petocz 🏳️‍🌈 (@Jack_Petocz) June 26, 2023

I’m about to vote for him and I live in Oklahoma https://t.co/QEa2ySQ8FX pic.twitter.com/rJhZFXih0y — lyd (@lydiaosh) June 26, 2023

Well, don’t fire your PR person — Hon. Bill Stephens 🏳️‍🌈 (@BStingSTL) June 26, 2023

Our Secretary of State is hotter than yours. https://t.co/OPWka9yEa0 — @Shawn (@Shawn_withanH) June 26, 2023

I haven't seen a SINGLE gay person saying "he could stuff my ballot box ?" you're all really suffering with the pride hangovers. https://t.co/epbJX6AQVV — afternoon nap the house down boots mama (@bstee9) June 26, 2023

all right everyone settle down… pic.twitter.com/ClIsIrYjA2 — Reggie Newton 🇺🇸⚖️🎶 (@reggienewton22) June 25, 2023

And don’t worry, you’re allowed to thirst over Giannoulias: his politics only make him hotter. His platform as Secretary of State prioritizes voting rights, tightening up ethics, criminal justice reform, and enhancing libraries. What’s not to like?

Giannoulias wasn’t the only politician wilding out at Chicago Pride. It so happens that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was also at the parade, where reportedly, someone tossed him a Jell-O shot from the crowd. Pritzker caught it one-handed and downed it without missing a beat. If all politics were like this, America would have no issues with voter turnout.

Governor Pritzker holds an empty cup and gives a thumbs up after catching and drinking a Jell-O shot with one hand today at the Chicago Pride Parade. pic.twitter.com/1zG3JdZGSF — Vashon Jordan Jr. (@vashon_photo) June 26, 2023

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes a Jell-O shot while marching in the Chicago Pride Parade pic.twitter.com/lS3x9bPmYi — WCPT820 AM (@wcpt820) June 26, 2023

democracy would work if we had more guys like him https://t.co/gHQN9gfq6K — will ? (@slimer_real) June 26, 2023

And like Giannoulias, Pritzker’s politics check out, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. He has the receipts to prove it: Pritzker’s been marching for gay rights since before it was cool.

I’ve been marching for LGBTQ+ rights since Pride was thought of as a protest — and I’m proud to keep marching as a celebration of hope and recommitment to the fight for equality today. pic.twitter.com/kyjhROgh3h — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 25, 2023

Their methods may be unconventional, but with Giannoulias and Pritzker in charge of Illinois, the state’s future looks bright — or at least, it’s easy on the eyes.

Some governors are out here taking Jell-O shots during pride and secretaries of state are dropping thirst traps.



Meanwhile, mine are banning drag queens and getting served articles of impeachment. ? https://t.co/WII5Kpe2pR — Jen Ramos ? (@itsJenRamos) June 26, 2023