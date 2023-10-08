This bottom’s message to less-endowed tops has the gays raving

Porn would have you believe that size matters—in the “bigger is better” sense.
But in the r/askgaybros forum on Reddit, one self-proclaimed bottom has flipped the script with a “message for small-dick tops.”
Here is that (NSFW) message:
Different size dicks obviously feel different inside. Girthy dicks feel great because the stretch feels good. Long dicks feel good ‘cause it gets deep, but our G-spots are, like, 3 inches inside, mine 3.5 inches. So for me, a 3.5-inch, rock-hard dick working on my G-spot—that is f—king incredible! Smaller dicks tend to be harder (I think), and tops normally like to go balls-deep, which pushes bigger dicks past the G-spot but has the 3.5-inch dick constantly working the G-spot. So be happy if you have a small dick and learn how to work the G-spot.
The so-called “male G-spot” is, of course, the prostate, a gland located just below the bladder and about 2 inches inside the rectum, as Healthline explains.
And on Reddit, the message about less-endowed tops has gained more than 1,000 upvotes, as well as the endorsement of many other users.
Some representative comments from the thread:
“The two best tops I’ve ever had were both [of] average/small size. It was mind-blowing, hands-free cum with one of them and everything.”
“The best dicks I’ve had were average length (or maybe slightly shorter) but real girthy.”
“From my personal experience, white straight/gay men are notorious for fetishizing big dicks and ‘BBC.’ Even though I know I’m bigger than average, the pressure makes me super uncomfortable. All sizes can be great! I wish we worked more towards defying those stereotypes. This post helps with that!”
“Some of the best f—ks I’ve had were from smaller dicks. There’s so much more to a hot scene than dick size.”
And finally: “Smaller dicks are friggin’ phenomenal when the top knows how to use it.”
Another commenter, meanwhile, brought historical facts into the discussion.
“Fun fact: the Ancient Greeks thought the ideal male form would essentially include smaller packages. To them, larger pecker parcels were bestial and a sign of lacking self-control. Tiny and tidy was the name of the game.”
So yes, size matters… but perhaps not in the way people—and XXX casting agents—might think.
5 Comments
winemaker
Finally a column on something all of us can realte to. How many of us who’re avenrage, nice looking and have nice personalities are rejected ’cause we aren’t huge doiown there? Really you’ll notice this at the gay gyms, especially the show in the shower and the locker room. It seems if you’re not hot (whatever this means) or hung you’re not worth getting to know. It’s sad that some of the men in the community still are as superficial and shallow as they come after all these years.
Just.my.opinion
It all comes down to knowing how to use what you’ve got.
mildredspierce
Sorry, but for me to be sexually aroused and to remain physically attracted to a man his genitalia has to have an aesthetic. Not shallow. Necessary. I am an unapologetic size queen.
Hayden
Good. Be unapologetic because nowadays people think you have to have sex with anyone or you’re some kinda phobic. You should like what you like without judgement.
sterlings8
Ya’ll, c’mon. Big and Thick is beautiful. Always and forever. XL