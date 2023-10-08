This bottom’s message to less-endowed tops has the gays raving

Porn would have you believe that size matters—in the “bigger is better” sense.

But in the r/askgaybros forum on Reddit, one self-proclaimed bottom has flipped the script with a “message for small-dick tops.”

Here is that (NSFW) message:

Different size dicks obviously feel different inside. Girthy dicks feel great because the stretch feels good. Long dicks feel good ‘cause it gets deep, but our G-spots are, like, 3 inches inside, mine 3.5 inches. So for me, a 3.5-inch, rock-hard dick working on my G-spot—that is f—king incredible! Smaller dicks tend to be harder (I think), and tops normally like to go balls-deep, which pushes bigger dicks past the G-spot but has the 3.5-inch dick constantly working the G-spot. So be happy if you have a small dick and learn how to work the G-spot.

The so-called “male G-spot” is, of course, the prostate, a gland located just below the bladder and about 2 inches inside the rectum, as Healthline explains.

And on Reddit, the message about less-endowed tops has gained more than 1,000 upvotes, as well as the endorsement of many other users.

Some representative comments from the thread:

“The two best tops I’ve ever had were both [of] average/small size. It was mind-blowing, hands-free cum with one of them and everything.”

“The best dicks I’ve had were average length (or maybe slightly shorter) but real girthy.”

“From my personal experience, white straight/gay men are notorious for fetishizing big dicks and ‘BBC.’ Even though I know I’m bigger than average, the pressure makes me super uncomfortable. All sizes can be great! I wish we worked more towards defying those stereotypes. This post helps with that!”

“Some of the best f—ks I’ve had were from smaller dicks. There’s so much more to a hot scene than dick size.”

And finally: “Smaller dicks are friggin’ phenomenal when the top knows how to use it.”

Another commenter, meanwhile, brought historical facts into the discussion.

“Fun fact: the Ancient Greeks thought the ideal male form would essentially include smaller packages. To them, larger pecker parcels were bestial and a sign of lacking self-control. Tiny and tidy was the name of the game.”

So yes, size matters… but perhaps not in the way people—and XXX casting agents—might think.