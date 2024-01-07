This checklist for young guys who host their hook-ups is going viral & everyone has thoughts

A Reddit user seems to have missed some creature comforts during recent Grindr hookups, and his “love note to hosting 20something guys” has some r/askgaybros commenters cheering and others jeering.

But before we get into the reactions, here’s his full post, which we’ve edited for grammar.

(For starters—and as some commenters were disappointed to discover—this Redditor isn’t talking about hosting 20-plus guys, he’s addressing twenty-something guys who host.)

Listen up boys:

A love note to hosting, twenty-something guys: First of all, you’re killing it, OK? To be able to host in this economy… bravo. But can I please offer some pointers? This is done out of love. Have a clean hand towel, or any other small towel, by the bed. This is your designated sex towel; don’t use it to Windex the countertop. Bonus if you have wet/baby wipes. Please offer me a glass of water. Please have a clean surface where I can put my clothing. I don’t want to have them on the floor. Not having lube is fine, as I carry a small packet with me. But you should have some as well. It’s a good idea to remove your duvet/comforter from your bed before we f*ck. If you have Spotify on to drown out any noise, it doesn’t have to be so loud. I still want to hear you moan. You should have hand soap and a hand towel in your bathroom. We are 3.5 years into COVID now. Body wash and paper towels will do the job, but I’m just saying. You should offer me to shower at your place and offer me a clean towel as well. I drive, so it’s not a big deal to shower at home. But it’s polite to offer. Remember… killing it. XOXO, Traveling Top

In the comments section, other people suggested other amenities and best practices.

“They damn well better give me a kiss goodbye. A lingering hug at minimum,” one person wrote. “Granted, I’m one of those bottoms that can’t help but get emotionally attached if it was good.”

Another person wrote, “I do always offer a snacky-snack afterward. I’m doing it for myself, so takes no time to make one or a couple more after.”

Other commenters, meanwhile, thought the Traveling Top was asking for too much.

“You sound like hard work,” one wrote. “You’re going ‘round to f*ck and leave. It’s not your hotel.”

Another commenter wrote, “Lmao, this is the pickiest top I have ever seen.”

But other Reddit users were on board.

“The fact that there are folks in the comments disagreeing with these extremely basic things just shows the current state of our expectations in the community,” said one supporter.

Another said, “A functioning adult should have every single one of these things with no preparation. You don’t have clean towels or hand soap or always offer guests a drink, etc/? This list could be condensed to say, ‘Be a good host and offer a shower afterward.’ Y’all are wild, lol.”

“Yeah, seriously,” someone else concurred. “Everything [he] asks for is a common thing any hygienic and functioning adult would have.”

And a third user addressed the people complaining about No. 3.: “Let me just say, my last hookup didn’t have a clean spot, and so I left my clothes on the floor, where his dog pissed all over them while we were doing our business.”

Yikes. Regardless of what you think of the checklist, letting your dog do its business before inviting someone over for your business should be de rigueur, no?