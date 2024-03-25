eggheads

This gay activist’s tweet about Easter eggs in drag has Christian extremists clutching their pearls

By
A girl holds a basket of Easter eggs
A joke tweet appears to have triggered a large number of church-goers who enjoy Easter Egg hunts.

It comes from a gay activist named Lance Preston, founder and executive director of the non-profit Rainbow Youth Project.

On X, Lance wrote, “To all the churches holding Easter egg hunts – Easter eggs are aborted chickens painted in drag for children. 🤷🏼‍♂️”

Whoa… talk about throwing a spanner into Holy Week! Lance’s tweet has had over 13,000 likes.

Although many thought it amusing, others took it way too seriously. They wanted to point out that this is not true at all.

“We understand why you wish to ruin an Easter tradition, but the eggs used aren’t unfertilized. Painting them isn’t drag, it’s decoration,” one explained patiently.

Others were also quick to leap to the defense of eggs in drag.

Another claimed it was a tradition going back to “ancient” times… and that those pesky gays never invented anything themselves.

This prompted a history lesson about Alan Turing, the persecuted gay genius credited with being the father of computing.

Then there were those who went off on a tangent about Easter Eggs and Christianity.

The replies went on and on, largely expressing outrage that someone made a joke about Easter Eggs. Lance was having none of it.

