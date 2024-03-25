This gay activist’s tweet about Easter eggs in drag has Christian extremists clutching their pearls

(Photo: Shutterstock)

A joke tweet appears to have triggered a large number of church-goers who enjoy Easter Egg hunts.

It comes from a gay activist named Lance Preston, founder and executive director of the non-profit Rainbow Youth Project.

On X, Lance wrote, “To all the churches holding Easter egg hunts – Easter eggs are aborted chickens painted in drag for children. 🤷🏼‍♂️”

Whoa… talk about throwing a spanner into Holy Week! Lance’s tweet has had over 13,000 likes.

To all the churches holding Easter egg hunts –



Easter eggs are aborted chickens painted in drag for children. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 24, 2024

Although many thought it amusing, others took it way too seriously. They wanted to point out that this is not true at all.

“We understand why you wish to ruin an Easter tradition, but the eggs used aren’t unfertilized. Painting them isn’t drag, it’s decoration,” one explained patiently.

Others were also quick to leap to the defense of eggs in drag.

We understand why you wish to ruin an Easter tradition, but the eggs used aren't unfertilized. Painting them isn't drag, it's decoration. — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) March 24, 2024

Without a rooster they're just eggs…derp. — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) March 24, 2024

Somebody’s feeling needy again. This is the kind of post that displays the inner torment and sadness of people that are confused about their roles on this planet. Happy Easter.🐣🐇🐰 — 🇺🇸China_Joe_Cheated (@RedPillPusher_) March 24, 2024

At least those eggs don't try to turn my kid into an egg — LTime1 🇺🇸 (@ltime778) March 24, 2024

Utter ignorance to promote their depravity https://t.co/8pa6sCS4PT — Mary The Great-ful 🇮🇱 (@MaryTracy1101) March 24, 2024

Sweetness – find a hobby. If your life is so boring and miserable that you have to dive that deeply into a joke … you should put a larger focus on your life. — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 24, 2024

Don’t you have a book burning to attend today? — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 24, 2024

Another claimed it was a tradition going back to “ancient” times… and that those pesky gays never invented anything themselves.

Gays never invented anything?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

If you can post on social media, you can use a Google search bar. — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 24, 2024

This prompted a history lesson about Alan Turing, the persecuted gay genius credited with being the father of computing.

Alan Turing invented the Enigma Machine in WW2 decoding Nazi Germany’s coded communications; He also designed the Automatic Computer Engine, one of the earliest computers; Leonardo DaVinci also comes to mind. — Rosie Chase (@RosieChase2000) March 24, 2024

Then there were those who went off on a tangent about Easter Eggs and Christianity.

From a Christian perspective, the egg represents the resurrection of Jesus. The first book to mention Easter eggs by name was written 500 years ago.



Thanks for trying — Funnybone (@FUNNYBONE8854) March 24, 2024

The replies went on and on, largely expressing outrage that someone made a joke about Easter Eggs. Lance was having none of it.

Imagine if all the right-wing Christian folks worried about kids being shot in school like they worry about a joke about Easter eggs.



Dayumm. We’d have the safest schools in the world rather than such dangerous ones. — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 25, 2024

Imagine taking a simple joke and turning it into a God-driven lecture on science, biology, chicken sex, and farming. Here. We. Are. pic.twitter.com/TZLP7QWMte — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 24, 2024