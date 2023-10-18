bad flex

This guy’s “pleasant” conversation & photo opp with an anti-gay bigot has social media up in arms

A white man in a gray shirt and glasses holds up a yellow sign that reads "Homosexuals end up in hellfire" while smiling next to a gay Black man in a backwards baseball hat, glasses, and a black shirt with a rainbow on it. They stand smiling outside in front of a windowed building while onlookers watch.

A wise and rich LGBTQ+ ally once said, “Why are you mad / When you could be GLAAD?”

It doesn’t matter where you go to celebrate Pride. Unfortunately, there will always be protestors picketing our right to love who we love. What defines us more than their chants is how we react to them, but not everyone is on the same page….

In fact, gay comedian Sampson McCormick’s alleged interaction with a protestor at a Pride event had a lot of people on Gay Twitter X saying, “That’s not it….”

McCormick wrote that after seeing a man with a sign that said “Homosexuals end up in hellfire,” he went up to the protestor and “asked ‘is this how you pick up guys?'”

The two then proceeded to have “a very pleasant hour long conversation about our differences then hugged and took a photo.” The picture in question showed McCormick and the man smiling next to the sign, while McCormick’s rainbow-bearing tee was barely visible.

It did not take long for members of the LGBTQ+ community and fellow allies to rush in and let McCormick know this wasn’t quite the “flex” he thought it was.

We appreciate McCormick’s sense of humor. But not only did the protestor show no signs of remorse or growth in thought, he got free promotion!

McCormick’s photo also prompted a conversation about whether there’s a right way to respond to anti-LGBTQ+ protestors at Pride events.

His post was in response to a video from non-binary social media personality Jerome Trammel, who told a protestor to “Get some p*ssy” rather than spend his Saturday hating on the LGBTQ+ community. (Which is a pretty good point, TBH!)

“During Pride in Atlanta, thought I was about to let him and his homophobia get a pass,” Trammel wrote. “Never NOT on my watch! 😂”

That being said, not everyone is going to feel comfortable addressing protestors as directly as Trammel –– or McCormick, with whatever he thought he did.

But there are certainly some best practices if you’re trying to block out the hate.

Case-and-point: Hacks actor and hottie Johnny Sibilly dropped it low and vogued in front of a group back in 2019.

At London Pride in 2022, the cast of Heartstopper danced in front of a group of protestors and blasted some Whitney Houston to drown out their noise. You can even spot Joe Locke iconically flipping them off while jumping up and down.

And in 2019, two gay men kissed outside of a UK production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show where a group was protesting the show’s queer themes.

“When we arrived there were a lot of people outside the theatre arguing a lot with the protestors,” one of the men told BBC. “The problem is you’re never going to get anywhere arguing with them.”

The smooch was a means of “turning a negative into a positive.”

At the end of the day, we’ll take a page from X user @cococakes82, who quoted James Baldwin: “We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”

👏👏👏