This transcontinental Grindr hookup is a “rom-com in the making”

One guy practically lived Red, White & Royal Blue in real life, and now he’s thanking Grindr for what sounds like the start of a sweet love story.

In a recent post on the r/askgaybros subreddit, u/snaerr relates what happened when a British guy hit him up on Grindr. Duly impressed by the Brit’s face — and by the Brit’s, ahem, courgette — u/snaerr went on to meet the chap at the hotel where he was spending one more night before heading back to the U.K.

“When I get there, we chat and undress, the conversation flows really well, and the guy is very interesting. We slowly start to have sex, and the chemistry is through the roof. We get at it for a super long time, and there’s this crazy connection where we look into each other’s eyes, and we don’t have to say a word to know we’re both really surprised at how natural this feels and how unique and intense this moment is.”

They take a break from all the snogging to cuddle and talk some more. “I tell him I had missed this feeling of intimacy. He tells me how he wishes we had met sooner. I tell him to come back visit me,” u/snaerr writes. “We tell each other how amazing we feel at that moment, how we are happy to have met.”

Then they get down to business again—spending hours more getting to know each other on a more personal level, if you catch our drift. And then it’s back to the cuddling.

“It’s like a moment suspended in time,” u/snaerr recalls. “He’s leaving the country in three hours. He says he’ll definitely come back. We talk about places we will go to when he does. I give him my number, he takes a picture of us. I get dressed, we kiss passionately, and I go back home. This morning I wake up to a text from him.”

u/snaerr tells Reddit’s other gay bros he doesn’t know where this transcontinental romance is going, and he doesn’t really care. He’s just happy.

“I’m writing this ‘cause I regularly see people expressing their frustration over Grindr here,” he says, “and I wanted to share this experience to serve as a counterpoint and remind y’all that using Grindr can also lead to amazing moments, and we should not sweep them under the carpet of frustration, lol.”

Suffice it to say, commenters were swooning. “I hope this turns in to a genuine romance and you guys end up together,” one wrote.

“This is a rom com in the making,” another observed. “Good luck with wherever it goes.”

And a third raved, “Preach! The amazing people I’ve met on that app whom I still see years later and the many, many random, amazing moments over the years that just would not have happened without the apps—just joy! Whether this hookup was for a moment or millennia, thank you for sharing it. It’s always magical when people connect like this!”

Hear, hear! And here’s wishing u/snaerr and his British beau an app-ily ever after.