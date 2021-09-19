Tiffany Haddish will only listen to gay men about her hair from now on

“I have definitely done things for a man. When I got married, I was trying to press out my hair to decide what I wanted my hair to look like, and my ex-husband said, ‘I ain’t never been with a woman that ain’t got no perm. I don’t know how I’m gonna be married to you when you ain’t got no perm. I permed my hair, and then, maybe three weeks into the marriage, all my hair broke off. I was like, ‘That’s the last time I listen to some man that I’m laying down with about, how to do my hair.’ Now I only listen to gay men about my hair. You can’t be inside of me telling me what to do with my hair. If you [are] inside of me, you gotta just roll with how it is. Period. But if you ain’t inside of me [and] you got suggestions, I’m gonna listen because you might be a professional. You might know what to do.”—Comedienne Tiffany Haddish, explaining why she only trusts gay men to give her advice on her hair. In the same interview with Red Table Talk, Haddish also shared a story about a boyfriend who demanded she keep her hair long enough to touch her breasts.
in quotes
Kangol2
Even better, Tiffany, whether the person is a gay man, a straight woman, nonbinary, or however they define themselves, perhaps listen to a haircare professional who is trained and knows how to deal with your hair. That’ll ensure healthier hair and a happier Tiffany Haddish. If your man can’t deal with it, that’s on him.