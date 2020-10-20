‘Tiger King”s Carole Baskin just came out of the closet

Never one to stray far from the headlines in 2020, big cat enthusiast and Dancing with the Stars hoofer Carole Baskin has just come out of the closet as bisexual.

In an interview with UK site PinkNews, Baskin revealed: “I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband. As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything.”

Regarding her ongoing feud with Joe Exotic, her rival in the docuseries Tiger King, Baskin expressed no sense of community.

“It’s not a matter of what your sexual preferences are,” she observed. “This man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life and that it’s all about him it doesn’t have anything to do with any of the communities he may associate himself with. He’s an embarrassment to the human community.”

Lady, he ain’t the only one.

Though Tiger King became a sensation when it aired on Netflix last spring, Baskin remains a divisive figure. Accusations persist that she murdered her then-husband Don Lewis in 1997, though Baskin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.