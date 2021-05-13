Chasten Buttigieg gave a master class in how to stay classy when sticking it to a homophobic bully

Chasten Buttigieg, the bestselling author and husband of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, showed everyone how to gracefully and grandfully clap back at a homophobic bully earlier this year.
On the day conservative blowhard and lifelong homophobe Rush Limbaugh died, the 31-year-old simply tweeted a picture of himself kissing his husband. Though it was submitted with no comment, the photo spoke volumes.
Limbaugh spent much of the 2020 presidential primary season trashing the Buttigiegs, obsessing over their relationship, and mocking them for kissing in public. Chasten re-sharing the image on the day of Limbaugh’s passing served as a reminder that, in the end, love always prevails.
— Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) February 17, 2021
But Chasten’s advocacy for LGBTQ issues goes far beyond a simple public kiss–and an epic clapback.
During his husband’s historic presidential primary campaign, which included winning the Iowa primary, he served as campaign spokesperson and advisor, and was often called Pete’s “secret weapon” when it came to fundraising. In the process, he emerged as a fierce and effective advocate for equality.
From using his huge social media platform to urge the Senate to pass the Equality Act to touring a local LGBTQ center while campaigning for his husband to speaking out against hate and bullying, he gives us pride in the ways he continuously brings attention to the discrimination we face while also serving as a positive example of queer leadership and love.
“I don’t think we can be comfortable where we’re at now,” he told Marie Claire in 2019. “Equality wasn’t won when we were granted marriage equality, it was just the beginning. We can’t be complacent with where we’re at right now. We’re just getting started.”
5 Comments
MissTerri
He makes a very effective political “wife”!!!
Cam
Nothing outrages the right wing anti-LGBTQ trolls more than an out of the closet person.
And nothing exposes you trolls more than the fact that you think the greatest insult is to associate a guy with something female.
MissTerri
Hi-LAR-ious!!!
Fahd
Pete was all over the morning news today with his first big Secretary of Transportation challenge with this East Coast gasoline shortage. He’s very reassuring, but he’s so calm and technocratic that it sometimes comes off as robotic — I wish he could do more of the “I feel your pain” empathy thing – it would help him get more votes if/when he runs for elected office again.
As for Chasten, he seems like a man of limitless skills and abilities, but he’s too young to rely on tailoring to obscure a waistline, and the camera adds too.
Together, they will no doubt continue to do great things.
Liquid Silver
Emotion tends to be Pete’s issue, along with cutting the technical crap. Nobody really cares; fix the problem.
“I care!” … that’s nice, read the report. 🙂