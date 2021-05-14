Time for a trip into the world of homoerotic hip-hop

Welcome to the Weekend Binge. Every Friday, we’ll suggest a binge-able title designed to keep you from getting too stir crazy. Check back throughout the weekend for even more gloriously queer entertainment.

The FYC: Single Record

We reported on this indie digital series two years ago, where it went on to receive several nominations at the Queerties. Now we’ve received word that Single Record is a finalist for a special Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Digital Fiction program and for Outstanding Song (for the track “Philly on Fire”). As such, we think it a good time to revisit the series, and what made it so special.

Single Record follows the career of an up-and-coming hip-hop artist named Aaron (writer/composer Nelson Moses Lassiter). As Aaron rests on the cusp of stardom, he begins to feel a powerful attraction to Harmon (Kyle Axman), his musical collaborator. When the two have a passionate encounter, Aaron has to face the possibility his newfound attraction could derail his career. Single Record meditates on the perils of showbusiness…and just how much would-be stars will sacrifice in the name of success. The show’s vision spans far beyond homophobia as well, tackling issues of race, gender, economic class, and the unyielding irony that in order to stand out in showbiz, artists must conform and consent to play a role. It also explores the fiery mixing of two creative minds with a very sexy style.

Two years on, it’s still one of the best indie series we’ve seen. That owes in large part to Lassiter, who delivers a natural lead performance, as well as populates the script with sly observations about hip-hop culture. At a time of intense thirst for untold queer and African-American stories, Single Record plays like a refreshing drink. This weekend we recommend giving it a look to indulge in its music, its drama, and its fierce ambition.

Streams on Dekkoo, Revry & YouTube.

Note: Anyone can sign up to judge for the Daytime Emmys, and to vote for Single Record. Simply apply online and follow the instructions.