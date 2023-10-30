Tom Daley spills out of his speedo, Britney’s gay ghostwriter surfaces & Gio Benitez’s bday blowout

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

YOU DRIVE ME CRAZY: Lance Bass came to Justin Timberlake’s defense saying fans should forgive his NSYNC bandmate amid the backlash over the “Cry Me a River” singer’s behavior in Britney Spears’ memoir. [Variety]

SHE DEVIL: The wife of newly-elected extreme right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ Speaker of the House Mike Johnson runs Onward Christian Counseling Services, which compares being gay to incest & bestiality. Curiously, the homophobic organization’s website is now offline… [HuffPost]

HUSBANDS-TO-BE: Out former PA state representative & LGBTQ+ rights advocate Brian Sims got engaged to his boyfriend Alex Drakos and shared photos of the romantic beach proposal.

RIP: Cis actress Kathleen Turner, who played Matthew Perry’s transgender parent on Friends and whose character was often misgendered on the hit series, issued an emotional statement following Perry’s sudden passing at the age of 54. [People]

TO HENLEY OR NOT TO HENLEY: The Wall Street Journal investigates if henley shirts can only be worn by muscular hunks or if regular twinks can too. Also, are they just a thirsty, hetero basic look to avoid? [Wall Street Journal]

BACK TO SCHOOL: Omar Ayuso got candid on how he was initially reluctant to return to Élite and how he feels a responsibility playing a gay Muslim character on the Netflix series. In real life, Ayuso is gay and of Spanish & Moroccan descent. [The Hollywood Reporter]

BIRTHDAY BOY: GMA host Gio Benitez’s surprise on-air 38th birthday celebration featured appearances by his husband Tommy DiDario, Harry Potter, baby photos, & a serenade by Cuban-American pop queen Gloria Estefan.

DANCING WITH THEE STAR: DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who was a dancer on Madonna‘s Girlie Show Tour in 1993, claims the Queen of Pop charged her backup dancers $100 out of their paycheck for every minute they were late. [People]

OOPS HE DID IT AGAIN: Meet the 35-year-old gay man who was the ghostwriter on Britney Spears’ blockbuster memoir, The Woman in Me. [The Independent]

THE DALEY SHOW: Tom Daley could barely contain himself as he put on quite an impressive display posing in a sizzling mirror selfie wearing a tiny red Speedo.