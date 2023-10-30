Tom Daley spills out of his speedo, Britney’s gay ghostwriter surfaces & Gio Benitez’s bday blowout

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
YOU DRIVE ME CRAZY: Lance Bass came to Justin Timberlake’s defense saying fans should forgive his NSYNC bandmate amid the backlash over the “Cry Me a River” singer’s behavior in Britney Spears’ memoir. [Variety]
SHE DEVIL: The wife of newly-elected extreme right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ Speaker of the House Mike Johnson runs Onward Christian Counseling Services, which compares being gay to incest & bestiality. Curiously, the homophobic organization’s website is now offline… [HuffPost]
HUSBANDS-TO-BE: Out former PA state representative & LGBTQ+ rights advocate Brian Sims got engaged to his boyfriend Alex Drakos and shared photos of the romantic beach proposal.
RIP: Cis actress Kathleen Turner, who played Matthew Perry’s transgender parent on Friends and whose character was often misgendered on the hit series, issued an emotional statement following Perry’s sudden passing at the age of 54. [People]
TO HENLEY OR NOT TO HENLEY: The Wall Street Journal investigates if henley shirts can only be worn by muscular hunks or if regular twinks can too. Also, are they just a thirsty, hetero basic look to avoid? [Wall Street Journal]
BACK TO SCHOOL: Omar Ayuso got candid on how he was initially reluctant to return to Élite and how he feels a responsibility playing a gay Muslim character on the Netflix series. In real life, Ayuso is gay and of Spanish & Moroccan descent. [The Hollywood Reporter]
BIRTHDAY BOY: GMA host Gio Benitez’s surprise on-air 38th birthday celebration featured appearances by his husband Tommy DiDario, Harry Potter, baby photos, & a serenade by Cuban-American pop queen Gloria Estefan.
DANCING WITH THEE STAR: DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who was a dancer on Madonna‘s Girlie Show Tour in 1993, claims the Queen of Pop charged her backup dancers $100 out of their paycheck for every minute they were late. [People]
OOPS HE DID IT AGAIN: Meet the 35-year-old gay man who was the ghostwriter on Britney Spears’ blockbuster memoir, The Woman in Me. [The Independent]
THE DALEY SHOW: Tom Daley could barely contain himself as he put on quite an impressive display posing in a sizzling mirror selfie wearing a tiny red Speedo.
23 Comments
abfab
Queerty needs to devote an entire column to the new wacko on the block, the lovely, batshit crazy wife of Mike Johnson. Kelly. Oh, Kelly! She is so scientific! Using words like FORNICATION. I love that word.
And please, what’s 5,000 years Mike? Get lost.
ShaverC
I’m glad Brian Sims proposal was a private affair just him and his partner and the photographer.
dbmcvey
Here’s Shaver acting exactly as we would expect him to.
ZzBomb
You must be the life at every party!?
ShaverC
Oh no, did you two really think his pics were not staged? Tsk tsk.
LumpyPillows
LOL.
Kangol2
Is Queerty ever going to report on gay porn actor and Proud Boy Steven “Sergeant” Miles pleading guilty to participating in the January 6, 2021 attempted coup to overthrow a legitimate federal election? He apparently pleaded guilty to “a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.” Among his documented actions:
-“shoving and attempting to punch an officer as [co-defendant] Matthew LeBrun cheered him on. In addition to attempting to assault the officer, Miles made additional physical contact with law enforcement officers, seeking to obstruct, impede, and interfere with their efforts to hold back the rioters.”
-‘[He] used a wooden plank to help smash a window of the Senate Wing Door and then entered the Capitol through the broken window with LeBrun following behind him.”
He entered his plea October 19, 2023. (United States Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia, DOJ-USAO-LOGO-District of Columbia)
ZzBomb
Tho he was hot in some vidz, I’m glad that each and every single one of those cretins is being rounded up.
Thank you for sharing and I agree Queerty should be publishing about those events if only to irk the right wing trolls here who are clearly triggered by this very comment.
Well done, sir.
maxlovesrio
Thanks for the informative post. Would not have expected a gay porn “star” to be a Trumper.
decrans
Literally, no one would be triggered.
LifeinShaw
Thanks for pointing it out! Totally missed it. You are right. Should have been a headline story for a queer web site.
bachy
Queerty can sometimes be very one-note, no? Much too rainbows and gumdrops, rah-rah-rah queers. Let’s have more dimensionality and diverse gay opinions in the reportage! We’ve all been around long enough to be able to appreciate complex and mixed perceptions.
Baron Wiseman
Apparently, abfab and Kangol2 now think they are part of the Queerty editorial board. Making suggestions, demanding specific stories, making requests on who should be censored, etc.
Since you two have so much time on your hands, have such great story ideas and so many suggestions, perhaps you two should start your own website.
ZzBomb
LOL Pot meet Kettle
JRamonMc
As fine as Tom Daley is sporting his chubby in the little red speedo, trouble in dad paradise…. or just advertising?
powersthatbe
Seeing as the Speedo is tiny, I’m assuming…
decrans
Oh, car wreckin’ Brian SIms. The left’s very own Caitlyn Jenner.
LifeinShaw
huh? That makes no sense.
decrans
Yeah, Kangol has been breathlessly talking about the porn star in several posts. It’s cute they think the Queerty editors read their comments.
decrans
Plus, it’s been over a week since the gay porn thing happened. Not even newsworthy anymore. They don’t know how journalism works (among other things).
LifeinShaw
Well. It wasn’t widely reported. And just because it is old doesn’t mean it’s not news.
LumpyPillows
Screw you all, I’m pro-gay porn!
bachy
Leave it to a gay ghostwriter to bring coherence to the Britney Spears trainwreck.